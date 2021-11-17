Rick Scott says Joe Biden has ruined Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas

This year promises unhappy holidays according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. And he says Joe Biden‘s economic policies are to blame.

“You’ve got all these things going up in price. It’s Thanksgiving, it’s Hanukkah, and it’s Christmas,” Scott said Wednesday during a Senate GOP press availability in which Republicans offered variations of the same theme.

“This will be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history. This will probably be the most expensive Christmas in history,” Scott reiterated, with “the typical family” struggling through tough choices.

“The first thing they want to do is, they want to get together. So the first thing they have to do is say, ‘Gosh, what does gas cost?’ Gas is up significantly, 49%, 50%,” Scott recounted. “So they’re going to say ‘Can I do this? Can I go see my mom? Can I get off from school? Can we all be together?'”

Food prices worry the Senator also.

“Anybody who’s putting on the meal, unbelievable increase in prices,” Scott warned.

The Senator also offered a personal touch, relating an anecdote from his hardscrabble youth.

“I know what my mom used to do when we were kids,” Scott said. “She’d turn down … how much heat you had.”

“She’d turn it down at night because she couldn’t afford the heating oil. That’s going to happen,” said Scott, who has noted consistently that inflation disproportionately punishes poor people, in families like the one in which he grew up.

Republicans continue to warn of impending doom this holiday season, and have blamed the President’s economic policies for it.

During the peak of the supply chain crisis this fall, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned kids may not have toys this year because of delays at ports, while CFO Jimmy Patronis urged Biden to “flex some muscles” and get cargo moving.

Though Republicans have painted a grim picture, retailers themselves are more optimistic. The Florida Retail Federation forecasts record holiday sales again this year, and expects the increase from 2020 to 2021 to be the biggest in history. The average shopper is forecast to spend $998.

In other words, while some families may be having a tragic Thanksgiving, an unhappy Hanukkah, or a grim Christmas, many others seem to be shopping with no impediments at all.