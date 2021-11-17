AARP Florida kicks off ‘Florida Family and Faith International Film Festival’ on Nov. 19

AARP is hosting the Second Annual Florida Family & Faith International Film Festival in recognition of National Caregivers Month in November.

The event is a “virtual cinematic celebration” that will take place Nov. 19-29. The festival’s theme is “a celebration of caregivers and their families” and will feature an international film competition, Hollywood studio movies and Talk Backs with the filmmakers.

“In honor of National Caregivers Month and the 2.9 million Floridians who are caring for loved ones, AARP Florida is proud to support this celebration of empowerment through filmmaking,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

“We invite families to enjoy this special event during the Thanksgiving season. Join us to explore heartfelt stories of caregivers and their families as we share these incredible films with audiences around the world.”

The film festival is broken up into five blocks: The Power of Perseverance, Celebrating Caregivers, Amazing Grace, The Power of the Human Spirit and Together, We Are Stronger.

The participating films range from shorts such as the four-minute-long “Undone” from directors Sara Laubscher and Saira George, to feature-length pieces such as “Miracle in The Valley” from director Don Schroeder.

There are also a handful of documentaries on showcase, such as “How They Got Over,” which explores how Black Americans created the upbeat musical form that started out as gospel quartet music and became rock and roll.

The film festival is free to attend and registration details and a full schedule are available online.