November 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP Florida kicks off ‘Florida Family and Faith International Film Festival’ on Nov. 19

Drew WilsonNovember 17, 20212min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record

APoliticalHeadlines

Capitol gadfly David Serdar, who touted a Dennis Baxley connection, dies in cycling accident

APolitical

First facilities adopt HCA Florida Healthcare branding

film-reel
The virtual cinematic celebration will take place Nov. 19-29

AARP is hosting the Second Annual Florida Family & Faith International Film Festival in recognition of National Caregivers Month in November.

The event is a “virtual cinematic celebration” that will take place Nov. 19-29. The festival’s theme is “a celebration of caregivers and their families” and will feature an international film competition, Hollywood studio movies and Talk Backs with the filmmakers.

“In honor of National Caregivers Month and the 2.9 million Floridians who are caring for loved ones, AARP Florida is proud to support this celebration of empowerment through filmmaking,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

“We invite families to enjoy this special event during the Thanksgiving season. Join us to explore heartfelt stories of caregivers and their families as we share these incredible films with audiences around the world.”

The film festival is broken up into five blocks: The Power of Perseverance, Celebrating Caregivers, Amazing Grace, The Power of the Human Spirit and Together, We Are Stronger.

The participating films range from shorts such as the four-minute-long “Undone” from directors Sara Laubscher and Saira George, to feature-length pieces such as “Miracle in The Valley” from director Don Schroeder.

There are also a handful of documentaries on showcase, such as “How They Got Over,” which explores how Black Americans created the upbeat musical form that started out as gospel quartet music and became rock and roll.

The film festival is free to attend and registration details and a full schedule are available online.

Post Views: 139

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 11.17.21: Homecoming, of sorts

nextHER Time endorses Michele Rayner-Goolsby for CD 13

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories