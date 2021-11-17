Jacksonville Bold for 11.17.21: Homecoming, of sorts

Homecoming, of sorts

Gov. Ron DeSantis is often the subject of national speculation, with people constantly encouraging him to look at a future presidential run.

But before he can get there, DeSantis has re-election to win.

Though he has been raising serious money in his political committee throughout his term (nearly $63 million of it), he will also need hard money. And to that end, the Governor will hold one of his first “official” re-election fundraisers in his former home base: Ponte Vedra Beach.

DeSantis represented PVB through 2016 redistricting, which moved his district lines south, also forcing him to move his residence south. But it clearly has been a home base for him. He voted there in the 2018 General Election, and while that’s not so likely next year, those on hand for the event on Nov. 30 can greet him like he hasn’t left.

The Governor said he wasn’t going to ramp up the campaign operation until after this week’s Special Session. But what’s clear is that the logistics are already being established for what comes next.

The Governor will close out November fundraising for his campaign account in his political home base, and donors willing to shell out serious money have a serious opportunity for face time with the candidate.

“At a location where his political career began, we knew there is no better place than Northeast Florida to help the Governor break November fundraising records for the campaign,” reads the email with the invitation.

DeSantis, who called Ponte Vedra Beach home for much of his tenure in Congress, will return to the Northeast Florida city for a fundraiser on Nov. 30. And the event’s premium package comes with a hefty price tag.

For a $25,000 individual donation, attendees will get all three available options: Presence at a “roundtable” with DeSantis, a photo opportunity, and then attendance at a subsequent “fireside chat.”

Donors with more limited budgets still have options.

A contribution of $10,000 a couple or $5,000 a person gets the photo op and the fireside chat. Attendance at the fireside chat by itself is also a possibility, and donation levels there are $6,000 for a couple and $3,000 for an individual.

Demings’ ‘treasure’

The Jacksonville Port Authority has been described in many ways over the years, but as far as we know, Rep. Val Demings’ description of it as a “Florida economic treasure” is a new one.

Demings highlighted last week’s trip to Jacksonville in a media release this week from her Senate campaign, noting that she supported funding for JAXPORT in 2018 in Congress and this year backed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that could bring more money to the port, in contrast to the current Senator.

The dredging of the St. Johns River was controversial with Jacksonville environmentalists, but Demings here sides with progress.

“JAXPORT is a Florida economic treasure that is responsible for over 138,000 jobs. That’s why I’m so proud of the work we’ve done in Congress to secure funds to deepen the port, a project that is underway and will create thousands of jobs, enable more cargo to dock and ultimately allow more goods to be delivered efficiently, lowering prices for all of us,” Demings said. “And the deepening project here at JAXPORT is just the beginning. Working with Democrats and Republicans, we passed a historic, bipartisan infrastructure package that will deliver tens of thousands of good jobs and tens of billions of dollars for Florida, including for ports like JAXPORT, Port Everglades, and the Port of Miami.”

JAXPORT has also been central to DeSantis’ messaging in recent weeks, as the Governor has urged cargo ships stalled elsewhere to bring their goods to Florida.

Demings’ news release looking back on her trip to Jacksonville offers a reminder that Democrats haven’t forgotten the ports, though it’s worth noting she said nothing about the supply chain crisis that Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, put the blame on President Joe Biden and his economic and vaccine policies.

Prudom honored

Jacksonville’s ElderSource hosts “A Night with the Stars” at MOSH Wednesday night, an event where the Secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs will be among the honorees.

Richard Prudom will be the 2021 Delores Barr Weaver Elder Advocate Award Winner, and ElderSource says his stewardship of issues regarding the aged during COVID-19 is a reason.

Secretary Prudom is thrilled to be recognized by @Eldersourcejax as the 2021 Delores Barr Weaver Elder Advocate Award Winner!

Find out more: https://t.co/bumbFOSn4q pic.twitter.com/mtyWdDyeFl — FLDOEA (@elderaffairs) November 15, 2021

“Because of his leadership throughout the pandemic, the statewide agencies providing support to the hundreds of thousands of seniors were able to respond with tremendous efficiency and effectiveness. Secretary Prudom put the people’s needs first, and policy and paper, later. He was the right leader for this time in Florida history,” ElderSource notes.

Prudom will get the leading award of the evening, but a group of organizations from around Florida will get “Luminary Awards” for being sources of light in a dark time.

Among these winners: Aging True and Clay Senior Services of Aging True; Baker County Council on Aging; City of Jacksonville Senior Services Division; Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida; Council on Aging of Volusia County; ElderSource Employees; Elite Transportation; Farm Share; Flagler County Board of County Commissioners; Florida Blue; Hart Felt Ministries; Jacksonville Area Legal Aid; Joanne Hickox; Humana; Nassau County Council on Aging; Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center; and the St. Johns County Council on Aging.

Can’t make it to MOSH? No worries. Virtual attendance is possible this year; contact ElderSource to sign up. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., whether attending in-person or otherwise.

Nixon now

Rep. Angie Nixon has officially begun fundraising for her re-election campaign in House District 14.

The Jacksonville Democrat opened her campaign account on Oct. 20 and raised $6,195 from 56 contributions in 11 days of financial activity.

Duval County School Board member Warren Jones, Jacksonville City Council candidates Charles Garrison and Joshua Hicks, and Isaiah Nelson, the campaign manager for some of former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown‘s re-election campaign, all contributed.

The district is not set up for a Republican candidate to perform well in a General Election. Under the current district lines, which are currently subject to review in the once-a-decade legislative redistricting process, 68,768 of the 118,627 registered voters in HD 14 are Democrats.

Like others, the district is subject to new boundaries as part of the decennial redistricting process.

Polson pros

Speaking of Rep. Nixon, she is on the host committee for a Tracye Polson fundraiser for the latter’s Jacksonville City Council Special Election campaign.

The event is slated for Thursday: a “Young Professionals” mixer at Manifest Distilling (we recommend the gin) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Nixon is the sole elected official on a large host group that includes a selection of young Democrats, including former City Council candidates Nicole Hamm and Jimmy Peluso. Also on hand: Jenny Busby, who helped former Mayor Tommy Hazouri in his 2015 campaign and later ran his Council office.

Hazouri held the Council seat before he died in September.

Polson is the leading fundraiser in the race so far, with more than $150,000 on hand as of Oct. 31. Republican Nick Howland had raised more than $85,000 by that point. Two other candidates, Democrat James Jacobs and Republican Howland Russell, have raised around $10,000 each, and both have high burn rates. Jacobs has about $5,000 on hand; Russell has around $2,000.

Join us and @polsonforjax as we inch closer to a new chapter in local representation. Tracye will help push the council forward on fulfilling the promises of consolidation. Families from every zip code deserve a fair shake, here comes an opportunity to get it right. pic.twitter.com/5o1Kmz6ffa — Scott Powell (@scott_ontherun) November 5, 2021

Now hiring

Much has been made of the shortage of solid waste collection workers in Jacksonville, which led to a decision to stop curbside recycling pickup. But it’s not just trash truck drivers the city needs: there are vacancies across the government.

There will be a job fair Thursday around lunchtime for readers looking for the stability a city job provides.

Looking for a job with the City of Jacksonville? Brush up your resume and head to the Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.) on Thursday, November 18th from 11am to 2pm for our COJ Fall Job Fair. For information about what jobs are available, please go to https://t.co/r4jMEsFktY pic.twitter.com/kxaoDQsLv4 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) November 15, 2021

What is the highest-paying job available? Associate Medical Examiner. The successful applicant for that position could make as much as $240,000 a year.

The bulk of jobs available offer somewhat less compensation. A tennis coach assistant position comes in under $12 an hour, while entry-level janitorial work pays $9.11 per hour.

The top levels of city government themselves are in flux, of course, with former Chief of Staff Jordan Elsbury headed to Ballard Partners just this week, and Lee Ann Krieg moving up to replace him. Despite that senior staff churn, there are no advertised positions available in the Mayor’s office … though it never hurts to ask.

Raised flags

Members of the St. Augustine Honor Guard raised the U.S. flag Tuesday in a ceremony celebrating the creation of Patriot Place, a project of Flagler Health+ and St. Johns Housing Partnership that will benefit homeless veterans in Northeast Florida.

Homeless veterans often face multiple barriers to housing: navigating a complex system of resources and a competitive housing market with record-high rental prices; passing stringent background-check requirements that often disqualify them and saving enough money to move into a home, which can cost more than $4,000 in some cases.

A partnership between St. Johns County Housing Partnership and Flagler Health+ seeks to remove these barriers. Additionally, Patriot Place will be administered by Flagler Health+’s social health program, Care Connect+, which guides people to resources like stable housing, food pantries, counseling services and transportation.

When it opens in early 2022, Patriot Place will be a six-unit complex for at-risk veterans who already live in St. Johns County. Each of the one-bedroom apartments will be 630-square feet.

“As the country’s only hospital to serve as the lead agency for the continuum of care, our team at Flagler Health+ deeply understands the significant impact housing security has on an individual’s overall health and well-being. It is extremely rewarding to see Patriot Place come to life, specifically supporting veterans in our community who have given so much,” said Jason Barrett, president and CEO of Flagler Health+. “We are grateful for our alliance with the St. Johns Housing Partnership, all those involved with the Continuum of Care, and many others as we collaborate to end homelessness in St. Johns County.”

“For years, our local veteran’s office has struggled to help local veterans who need a one-bedroom apartment to remain living in St. Johns County,” said Bill Lazar, executive director of the St. Johns Housing Partnership. “Our hope is that this unique partnership with Flagler Health+ will provide a level of case management and stability for our residents to get back on their feet. This is an effort to thank them for their service and stand by them while they integrate back into the community.”

Patriot Place seeks to provide a sense of community and support. Veterans will receive individualized case management from a Care Connect+ caseworker for the duration of their time at Patriot Place.

From workforce development, education, health care and transportation, these caseworkers create a care plan based on the unique needs of each client and their goals. Patriot Place will collaborate with other veteran service organizations to promote mental health and well-being enrichment opportunities.

The land for Patriot Place at 79 Masters Drive in St. Augustine was donated by MountainStar Capital, which contributed more than $100,000 to the project.

Big bucks

Yet another iconic Jacksonville restaurant chain found itself snapped up by a bigger company this week. Just after locals made peace with Cracker Barrel buying out Maple Street Biscuit Company came the news that Firehouse Subs sold out to Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International.

Even the Duke of Doubt would have no qualms when considering the acquisition’s price tag: a cool billion dollars, according to the Florida Times-Union. Not a bad payday for the Sorenson Brothers, former firefighters who started up the sub chain decades ago and changed the game in the region.

The Times-Union report included quotes from both entities that speak to potential synergies ahead for the brand and its new corporate parent.

“Firehouse Subs is a special brand with a talented team, impressive culture, and community focus that resonates with guests and closely aligns with our core values at RBI,” said José Cil, chief executive officer of RBI. “We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities.”

Don Fox, Firehouse Subs CEO, said the move offered “an energizing opportunity to assist more communities, not only across America and Canada but around the globe.”

“The donations we generate for our Foundation through our restaurants means changing and saving lives, so we can’t wait to accelerate our journey at home and around the world,” Fox noted.

Granted

Jacksonville Aviation Authority will receive $6 million from the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund. In addition, Space Florida — the state’s aerospace economic development agency — voted to provide JAA with $3 million to develop its Cecil Spaceport Phase 1 Utility Corridor.

Gov. DeSantis announced the grant at a Nov. 4 news conference at Cecil Airport.

The $9 million in state grant money will go toward road and utility work at Cecil Airport and Spaceport in West Jacksonville, including paving 2 miles of road.

Officials say the support could help the facility add 3,800 jobs in 10 years. Better access to Cecil Airport could strongly encourage businesses to relocate to Northeast Florida.

JAA officials expect to start the roadway design in spring 2022 for completion by year-end 2023.

Celebration time

St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce will recognize four members with 2021 Leadership Awards during an event in St. Augustine on Friday.

The awards will go to Randy Bradley of Northrop Grumman, Kanti Patel of Jalaram Hotels, management consultant Nancy Dering Mock and Pink Stork founder Amy Upchurch.

The Chamber said Bradley will be presented with the Member of the Year Award for his “outstanding commitment to the business community and his authentic leadership.”

Mock will be receiving the President’s Award in recognition of her contributions to the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the staff, and the Leadership St. Johns Program.

Upchurch will snag the Small Business of the Year Award for choosing to start and grow her now-global company in the county — and for encouraging other businesses to invest at home.

And Patel, Jalaram Hotels, will receive the Fred Schroeder Economic Development Council Member of the Year Award “for his vision and commitment to investing in the history of St. Augustine One Hotel at a Time.”

The awards will be presented during “Celebrate 2021,” the Chamber’s annual event that this year will focus on celebrating the region’s “resilient business community” and recognizing “those who have made their marks despite a difficult year.”

It will be held at the new Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel on W. Castillo Drive.

Packed agenda

For the first time, the EnterCIRCLE Entrepreneurship Summit will feature St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce leaders on Wednesday through Friday at “the link” in Nocatee.

Located at 425 Town Plaza Avenue in Ponte Vedra, the link is a regional entrepreneurship hub to build a solid ecosystem to benefit current and future local entrepreneurs.

“The Summit will provide an opportunity for local business owners to launch their companies surrounded by a support system. Both the link and the Summit are critical elements of a vibrant economic and innovation landscape,” St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Isabelle Renault said.

“The Chamber has been supporting the link since its start, and we are delighted to be involved in EnterCIRCLE going forward. The efforts materialized with the link’s founder Raghu Misra along with his vision and financial investment in building the facility.”

EnterCIRCLE’s agenda will feature the final pitches from students of the current Chamber entrepreneurship program, PITCH FACTORY. Starting as a St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce initiative with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce in 2018, the program helps entrepreneurs define value propositions and refine their pitches over six weeks, culminating with presentations to investors and future customers.

In addition, Chamber leadership will be represented at EnterCIRCLE with four women sharing their expertise as speakers, moderators and panelists.

Gina Magnus, a VP at Flagler Health+ who serves on the Chamber’s economic development council executive committee, will deliver a talk titled “Nurturing an Entrepreneurial Spirit.”

Beth Sweeny, who works at Flagler College and serves as the Chambers’ vice-chair, will be moderating panels on women in entrepreneurship and politics. Renault will join Sweeney as a panelist on the Entrepreneurship Panel. And INK! Executive Director Donna Lueders, a Chamber Board member and chair of the North Business Council, will anchor a segment titled “Focus Outward for Success.”

Get lit

The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is slated for Nov. 27, the city announced.

The parade, held on Small Business Saturday, gets underway at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all sizes.

A news release from the City of Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment says the event “will wrap up with one of the best fireworks shows of the year featuring ‘waterfalls’ off the Main Street and Acosta Bridges.”

In addition to the twinkling lights up and down the river, 904 Pop Up will be curating Jacksonville’s largest Small Business Saturday, featuring over 200 local creatives, makers, artists, and more.

“I am excited for our city to be hosting one of the largest Small Business Saturday events,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “This provides an economic opportunity for our local small-business owners to benefit from the tradition of the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.”

Parade vessels will float along the St. Johns River, beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel, following the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.

Spectators can view the parade from the North and Southbank Riverwalks, including Riverfront Plaza, where the 904 Pop Up will be set up from 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. More information is available at www.jaxlightboatparade.com.

Happy 5th

JAMS is celebrating its fifth anniversary next month with a student showcase and awards ceremony.

The annual North Stars Lights on Liberty showcase will be the JAMS campus, located at 3315 N Liberty St. It begins with a Mocktail Garden Party from 6 to 7 p.m., complete with special guest performances by JAMS friends and creative mentors.

The student showcase will begin at 7 p.m., and the awards ceremony honoring JAMS’ “Believers and Founders” will follow.

The event also marks the launch of a campaign aimed at raising money to expand the JAMS workspace to the upper 6,000 square feet of the current facility, where students will have access to PSAT/SAT prep, college and career readiness counseling, new animation, and graphic design programs, and more. Once complete, JAMS said it will serve twice as many students.

This year’s Lights on Liberty North Stars event will be hosted by creator and educator Ebonique Brooks with assistance from student host Jai-Hari Washington.

“There is no place like JAMS. This community has been built in such a dynamic way for creative expression and challenges ordinary thinking. I am thrilled to be the Master of Ceremony,” Washington said.

Attendees will have their temperatures checked at the door and are asked to wear a mask to the indoor/outdoor event.

More information about the North Stars Lights on Liberty showcase and details on how to donate are available at www.jamslife.org.

Almost?

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer didn’t mince words after last Sunday’s 23-17 loss at Indianapolis.

“Enough with the almost, almost, almost,” he said. “When we figure that out, that’s when you win.”

Jacksonville fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter before rallying. The Jags had the ball with about two minutes remaining, down six points. But after moving near midfield, quarterback Trevor Lawrence fumbled, and the Colts recovered, squashing the final chance for a come-from-behind victory.

It finished off a mediocre day for the Jags rookie QB. He completed just 16-of-35 passes for 162 yards.

Except for a few bright spots — specifically, a 66-yard touchdown run by receiver Jamal Agnew — Meyer said his team’s offense was “awful.”

Agnew’s run was the longest in team history by a wide receiver.

In keeping with how the day went, though, Jacksonville missed the extra point.

Meyer did see something positive, though. He liked how his team fought back from that early deficit against a good team on the road.

“They responded,” Meyer said. “They came back. The one thing about that locker room is they fight for each other; they care about each other.”

The Jags, now 2-7, will be home for the next two Sundays, starting this week against San Francisco. They’ll also play Atlanta on Nov. 28.