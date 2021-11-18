Wilton Simpson joins Tampa General tribute to Florida health care workers

Tampa General Hospital on Wednesday hosted a tribute to Florida’s health care workers in the Capitol courtyard.

Senate President Wilton Simpson led the tribute, joined by Tampa General President and CEO John Couris and Tampa General Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peggy Duggan to honor the health care staff across the state who have been working around the clock during the pandemic.

“The health care heroes of Florida — and especially the dozens who have joined us here today from Tampa General Hospital — have always been essential to our state,” Simpson said. “But during the past two years, they’ve been tested like no other. And they have shined like no other. Florida’s health care heroes are hardworking, selfless and unwilling to give up. Thank you, health care heroes. We’re grateful for your service to our communities and to our state.”

During the event, President Simpson rang a bell in honor of Florida’s health care workers.

More than 100 attended the tribute and joined in ringing bells to celebrate the selfless sacrifice of Florida’s health care heroes.

“The team at Tampa General Hospital is unparalleled. Over the last 20 months, I’ve witnessed tireless efforts, dedication, and hard work from the men and women on the front lines of COVID,” Couris said. “I’m proud to be a part of the state’s tribute to our health care heroes because that’s exactly what they are — heroes who saved us in a time of crisis.”

Duggan added, “The physicians, nurses, and team members at Tampa General have been put to the test, and they far exceeded expectations. Every one of them has gone above and beyond to provide quality care and true compassion for their patients. This tribute to our health care heroes is especially meaningful coming from our state leaders and lawmakers.”

The tribute was part of Tampa General’s “We Are TGH” Advocacy Day at Florida’s State Capitol. More than 100 health care heroes, patients and family members traveled to Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers and share their stories that demonstrate the value of TGH to the state. The Capitol Rotunda and Courtyard were full of displays featuring TGH innovations, technologies and team member ambassadors.