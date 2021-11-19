November 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Murphy will vote for Build Back Better

Jacob OglesNovember 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Tampa General CEO says COVID-19 liability protections need to be extended

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis cashes in on ‘Brandon’ with fundraising pitch

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis signs vaccine mandate ban, ‘freedom’ policies in COVID-19 package

murphy
Her support could bring members of the Blue Dog Coalition to the yes column.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she will vote in favor of the Build Back Better Act.

“Tonight, I intend to advance the Build Back Better Act after receiving information from the Congressional Budget Office, the Joint Committee on Taxation, and the Treasury Department that shows the bill is fiscally disciplined,” the Winter Park Democrat said in a statement released Thursday evening.

The posture comes after the Congressional Budget Office confirmed the legislation will add a net $367 billion to the national deficit. That scoring arrived days after the CBO said President Joe Biden’s plan to generate revenue through stricter enforcement of tax codes would likely produce about $120 million in the next fiscal year, less than the $400 million boost administration economists argue will be generated.

Murphy, co-leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, could prove a critical voice in passing the bill. For months, the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic caucus warred over an aggressive expansion in social services that runs the risk of increasing national debt. Since Democrats hold just an eight-seat majority in the House, and most or all Republicans are expected to vote against the bill, that makes it important for Democrats across the spectrum to vote for the legislation in order for it to pass.

“Despite its flaws, the Build Back Better Act has a lot of positive elements. It contains historic investments to combat climate change, an existential threat to our planet, our country, and the Florida way of life,” Murphy said.

“It includes a historic agreement I helped negotiate to significantly lower the price of prescription drugs for consumers without impairing the ability of America’s scientists and researchers to create new medicines. And the bill contains a number of important provisions to empower families, like extending affordable health care to 425,000 Floridians in the Medicaid coverage gap, establishing universal Pre-K, and extending the enhanced child tax credit for an additional year.”

Murphy expressed some concern about overall costs, but said the bill had too much good included. Ultimately, she reached a reason to vote yes.

“While I continue to have reservations about the overall size of the legislation—and concerns about certain policy provisions that are extraneous or unwise—I believe there are too many badly-needed investments in this bill not to advance it in the legislative process. I will work with my Senate colleagues to improve this bill, and I hope to vote on—and enact—a more streamlined version of the bill once it returns from the Senate,” Murphy said.

“There is a lot of good in this bill, and as a pragmatic Democrat who wants to deliver for my constituents, I am never one to let the perfect become the enemy of the good.”

Post Views: 89

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa General CEO says COVID-19 liability protections need to be extended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories