November 22, 2021
Trip to grandmother’s house to be fueled by costliest gas since 2013
Image via Paul Brennan of Pixabay

Florida's gas prices went up 9 cents per gallon last week.

The great Thanksgiving weekend family get-togethers will be fueled this year by the most expensive gasoline since 2013.

That’s the message from AAA — The Auto Club Group, which reported Monday morning that Florida’s average gas price was at $3.36 per gallon, up nine cents since last week.

“High gas prices are not something drivers will be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a news release. “The good news is gas prices should gradually decline through the holiday. Crude oil and gasoline futures dropped last week, and that should restore some downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price for crude oil dropped 6% last week — falling to $76.10, from $80.79 per barrel. That’s the lowest daily settlement since October 1, 2021, back when the Florida average price for gasoline was $3.05 per gallon.

In 2013, the average price was $3.46 per gallon in Florida. The price has been below $2.80 every Thanksgiving since, reaching a recent low just last year of $2.03, a time when gas prices were suppressed because of the pandemic economic collapse.

For those looking for ways to save money at the pump, AAA made several recommendations:

— Pay in cash. Some gasoline retailers charge a few cents per gallon more for customers who pay with a credit card.

— Shop around. Oftentimes retailers with the most expensive gas prices are located near airports, attractions and interstate on/off ramps.

— Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained. Not only can poor vehicle maintenance lead to car trouble, it also reduces fuel economy. Tire pressure, motor oil and air filters are all things that can affect your vehicle’s fuel consumption.

— Consider car pooling, combining errands, or driving the most fuel efficient vehicle.

— Remove excess weight. The heavier your vehicle, the harder your engine has to work.

— Drive conservatively. Speeding and heavy acceleration burns gasoline faster.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $3.41 Monday, AAA reported.

Around Florida, drivers in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach had the best deal, with the price of gasoline averaging $3.26. In Pensacola it was $3.27; Panama City, $3.30; Jacksonville, $3.33; and Orlando, $3.34.

The worst prices were found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, $3.49; followed by Fort Lauderdale $3.39; Port St. Lucie, $3.39; St. Petersburg and Sarasota, $3.36; and Tampa and Miami, $3.35.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch.

