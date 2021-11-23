Joe Henderson: It’s not OK for armed kids like Kyle Rittenhouse to patrol the streets

Like many of you, I watched the Kyle Rittenhouse trial with interest and read many stories from various publications about the case. I wasn’t surprised when the jury found him not guilty of the deaths of two men during civil unrest in August 2020.
But my first reaction when the news came down was to wonder where the next Rittenhouse is right now. Is he (or she) somewhere in Florida? Is his acquittal validation that a person needs to carry and confront protesters the next time they take to the streets?
Will the heated rhetoric about Black Lives Matter trigger their need to “assist” the police if there’s another demonstration? Or will they decide the police won’t get the job done in those situations, so a Rambo wannabe takes over?
The Florida Department of Agriculture reports the state received 121,272 new applications for concealed weapon or firearm licenses since June of this year. That’s in addition to the more than 2.4 million licenses already issued.
I’m sure Rittenhouse feared for his life when confronted by Joseph Rosenbaum and Joseph Huber in the middle of the chaos. His defense attorney made a powerful argument that Rittenhouse had a right to self-defense.
None of this would have happened, though, if an immature 17-year-old boy didn’t interject himself into that situation. He had no business being there, especially with a borrowed AR-15 style rifle designed for combat. We don’t need armed kids patrolling the streets anywhere.
Period.
He didn’t have the training to handle such a weapon, nor did he possess the maturity to handle that situation.
Rittenhouse also lied, early and often. He testified he was there to protect businesses and provide first aid.
Yet, he had no medical training, despite claiming he was an EMT. The business owner Rittenhouse was there to “protect” said he never asked for that or gave permission to do so.
Rittenhouse is not a hero for what he did, despite efforts from clowns like Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini to paint him that way. Rittenhouse made a terrible situation worse, and the worst may be yet to come.
There is a fringe element that believes it’s OK to take matters into their own hands during riots or confrontations. Rittenhouse came to Wisconsin from Illinois with that in mind.
In his mind, along with millions of others, the Second Amendment gave all the cover he needed.
Wisconsin law says anyone under 18 who possesses or goes armed with a dangerous weapon is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, but Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed that charge before jurors could have their say.
Schroeder said he believed lawmakers wrote the statute poorly, leaving it open to challenge in court.
“I have big problems with this statute, I’ve made no bones about that from the beginning,” he said.
Activist judge, anyone?
Yeah, this whole thing was a mess from the get-go, and it left each of us to wonder what happens now.
Florida currently prohibits open carry except in specific circumstances, but Republican lawmakers routinely try to pass that in the Legislature. I imagine they’ll be back, too, maybe as soon as next year.
The only thing I know is that two men are dead, and that wouldn’t have happened if Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t travel to Wisconsin. That fact is not in dispute.
Iceman
November 22, 2021 at 7:36 pm
Matt and Anthony are not clowns, you are a clown. Somebody had to get out there and defend businesses and by God it was Kyle. You probably have the money to hire private security. You are a racist joe, you think it’s OK to burn down poor black neighborhoods.
Charles
November 22, 2021 at 7:40 pm
Your brand of yellow journalism defines you and those you work for. You are well aware we’re talking about riots not demonstrations yet you intentionally write to deceive. Journalists don’t do this but washed up scumbags do.
That would be you
Tinley
November 22, 2021 at 8:31 pm
Joe, are you a journalist or an opinion writer? This was a riot. Rioters were burning buildings and automobiles. The local government ordered the police to stand down. The gov. of the state refused to call out the National Guard.
As for the two dead men; both were felons. One was a pedafile. One pointed a loaded pistol at Rittenhouse. One was attempting to smash his head with a skateboard.
Next you go after the judge for dismissing a charge of firearm possession. Guess what; open carry is legal in that state. Before you attack the judge, why don’t you write about all the worthless DA’s who refuse to bring charges against known felons….witness the driver of todays “red SUV”, who ran over 40 people, and killed 5.
Why don’t you write about that?
Put your journalism degree to good use.
ScienceBLVR
November 22, 2021 at 9:06 pm
Your article is right on , Joe. As a former Wisconsinite, I had no doubt Rittenhouse would be found not guilty. Lots of guns and lots of beer there, and a survivalist type of mentality to boot. But most folks would agree that a teenager with a gun in the middle of that chaos was a recipe for disaster. He could have just as easily been killed by some other gun toting nut with an axe to grind and an itch to hurt someone. I have a 17 year old grandson. I can’t imagine him doing anything so reckless and stupid. If Rittenhouse had been home playing video games, people wouldn’t be dead. And if he is what passes for a hero these days, our moral compass I s hopelessly out of control.