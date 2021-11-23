November 23, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Publix and Winn-Dixie to limit some Thanksgiving items
Publix is offering bonuses for employees who get vaccinated.

Associated PressNovember 23, 20212min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis looks forward to First Lady ‘kicking cancer to the curb’ by next Thanksgiving

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jared Moskowitz, former ‘master of disaster,’ to return to the dais

2022Headlines

Gobble, gobble: Ron DeSantis serves up Thanksgiving prices as fundraising pitch

publix
"Our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges."

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; refrigerated pet food; and canned cat food. Individual stores have placed signs on the shelves indicating which items are limited.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.

A surge of post-recession spending by U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity has resulted in goods shortages.

“Like other retailers, our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges,” Hurley said. “Our well-experienced supply chain team continues to update our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure that popular Thanksgiving essentials are available and on the shelf for our customers this season.”

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 44

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis looks forward to First Lady 'kicking cancer to the curb' by next Thanksgiving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories