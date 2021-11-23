November 23, 2021
Gov. DeSantis looks forward to First Lady ‘kicking cancer to the curb’ by next Thanksgiving
Ron and Casey DeSantis. Image via Facebook.

A.G. Gancarski

256836784_10209168743813546_969643569311737477_n
Thoughts and prayers are sustaining the First Family through a tough year.

In Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed confidence in First Lady Casey DeSantis‘ health, after she announced her breast cancer diagnosis last month.

He said that while this Thanksgiving may be challenging, he expects next year’s holiday to be a more full-scale celebration, predicting the First Lady would succeed in “kicking cancer to the curb” by then.

“It wasn’t exactly the Thanksgiving we maybe envisioned at the beginning of the year. But I’m confident we’re on the road to, you know, next Thanksgiving. We’ll be able to celebrate a lot of great things, but one of which will be my wife kicking cancer to the curb,” DeSantis said during a press conference related to local appointments.

The Governor expressed appreciation for “all that people have done to provide thoughts and prayers to my family, particularly over the last month and a half.”

The First Lady “really appreciates the strong outpouring of support,” DeSantis added.

“It does make a difference. It increases your spirits. It gives you, kind of, more of a will to fight. And I’ve seen that up close and personal first hand,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The Governor has not shied away from discussing the First Lady’s situation, cognizant that his supporters and the people of Florida want updates.

“We really appreciate the prayers for my wife,” the Governor said in Jacksonville Monday. “It’s not an easy thing to go through. She handles it about as well as I think anyone could, and so we just take it a day at a time.”

Prayer has been key to Gov. DeSantis since his wife’s cancer diagnosis was announced in October.

“I got faith in the big guy upstairs, and I’ve got faith in her, and I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for for the rest of her life,” the Governor said back then.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

