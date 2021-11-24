November 24, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Justice Department to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

Associated PressNovember 24, 20213min3

Related Articles

Headlines

Florida politicians react to Ahmaud Arbery verdict

CoronavirusHeadlines

White House says 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Consumer spending rebounds despite rising October inflation

Passenger jet airliner plane arriving or departing Tampa International Airport in Florida at sunset or sunrise
'When passengers commit violent acts (it) endangers everyone aboard.'

Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior.

Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively prosecuting violent passengers who assault crew members or endanger the safety of other passengers. Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating or threatening crew members.

In a statement, Garland said such passengers do more than harm employees. “They prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel. Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he said.

The memo also notes that dozens of incidents have been reported to the FBI by the Federal Aviation Administration — it investigates some flight disturbances and can issue civil fines to disruptive passengers — as part of an “information-sharing protocol” between the two agencies.

The FAA said earlier this month that it had launched 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

The agency also said that it had referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

“The unacceptable disruptive behavior that we’re seeing is a serious safety threat to flights, and we’re committed to our partnership with the DOJ to combat it,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

Airlines and their unions have pressed the federal government to push more aggressively for criminal prosecution. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulation.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence and other criminal behavior that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants on commercial aircraft,” Garland said in the statement.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 96

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhite House says 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

nextFlorida politicians react to Ahmaud Arbery verdict

3 comments

  • RuthWade

    November 24, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Single Mom Makes $89,844/Yr in Her Spare Time on The Computer Without Selling Anything. you can bring from $5000-$8000 of extra income every month. working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger.

    The potential with this is endless…….>>>> Visit Here

    Reply

  • Lee

    November 24, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    Fantastic work-from-home opportunity for everryone…Work for three to eight hrs a day and start getting paid in the range of 13,000 to 19,000 dollars a month…ddi Weekly payments…And best thing is..It’s so Easy… follow details on this websit……. Home Profit System

    Reply

  • Patricia

    November 24, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    Single Mom Makes $89,844/Yr in Her Spare Time on The Computer Without Selling Anything. you can bring from $5000-$8000 of extra income every month. working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger.
    The potential with this is endless….. Click Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories