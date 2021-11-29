Personnel note: Kimberly Renspie to lead strategic initiatives at Florida Clerks

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers announced that Kimberly Renspie will serve as the organization’s first Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Renspie has nearly a decade of legislative and advocacy experience. Since she started working at FCCC three years ago, she has built and maintained strong relations with lawmakers, staff and other policy professionals in support and promotion of the Clerks’ legislative agenda.

In the new position, she will coordinate and implement FCCC’s strategic plan and corporate objectives, advance special projects, enhance advocacy efforts, and build upon the relationships with the association’s partners. She will report directly to FCCC CEO Chris Hart IV and work closely with FCCC leadership and membership to advance organization-wide initiatives.

“During her first three years with FCCC, Kimberly’s keen understanding of the legislative processes and the complexities of Florida’s judicial system has elevated our legislative and government relations initiatives,” Hart said. “As the Director of Strategic Initiatives, her experience — combined with her ability to tackle tough issues, build consensus, and influence change — will undoubtedly help Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers advance its strategic goals.”

FCCC COO and CFO Brian Machek added, “The establishment of this new role reflects Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers’ commitment to carrying out its priorities. The association recently adopted its five-year strategic plan, and Kimberly’s involvement in its priorities, which span multiple departments, will bring a more deliberate approach to how they’re prioritized and executed. I look forward to working with Kimberly in this capacity, as she narrows and strengthens our focus.”

Before the title bump, Renspie served as the Deputy Director of Advocacy and Strategic Partnerships within the FCCC Office of Government Relations. She previously worked as a Deputy Legislative Affairs Director at the Department of Financial Services, a Cabinet & Legislative Affairs Analyst at the Department of Financial Services, and as a Legislative Analyst in the House Majority Office.

Renspie earned an MBA and a master’s in public administration from Florida State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Catawba College.