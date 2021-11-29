Ashley Moody offers Cyber Monday safety tips

Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to use caution when chasing deals this Cyber Monday.

In a press release, Moody warned that scammers and fraudsters often capitalize on unsuspecting shoppers during the online sales holiday.

Nevertheless, she said, consumers can better protect themselves with simple precautions and knowledge of popular scams.

“We are in the thick of the holiday shopping season, and with Cyber Monday deals enticing millions of people to purchase gifts online, please be cautious before giving away personal or financial information,” Moody said.

Moody urged consumers to verify the legitimacy of an online retailer before making a purchase. Quick research, she said, is often all it takes.

Moody also enoucraged shoppers to use a credit card when possible. They often provide more fraud protection than alternative payment methods.

Personal data, Moody said, is often an alternative target. She encouraged Floridians to avoid public wifi and steer clear of links teasing deals that seem “too good to be true.”

Floridians can learn more about online safety in Moody’s 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. The guide contains several online shopping safety tips including details about the latest online holiday scams.

Some scams — such as the sale of counterfeit goods — are as old as time. Others scams, however, are new and emerging.

Moody warned fraudsters have begun sending emails or text messages with seemingly innocent digital holiday cards. If clicked, Moody said the cards are often riddled with malware.

Scammers are also using gifts cards as a way to swindle consumers. Moody said Floridians should never accept online offers in exchange for gift cards. Once fraudsters receive the gift card or its barcode, they often leave consumers in the dust.

“This is always a scam; no credible business will demand payment via gift card,” Moody said.

More online shopping safety tips are available online.