November 29, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody offers Cyber Monday safety tips

Jason DelgadoNovember 29, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Florida House staff releases aggressive Republican redistricting plan for Congressional seats

2022Headlines

Marco Rubio endorses Blaise Ingoglia for state Senate

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as omicron variant spreads

Attorney General Moody Launches Consumer Alert Webpage
Vigilance is key to keep your wallet safe.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to use caution when chasing deals this Cyber Monday.

In a press release, Moody warned that scammers and fraudsters often capitalize on unsuspecting shoppers during the online sales holiday.

Nevertheless, she said, consumers can better protect themselves with simple precautions and knowledge of popular scams.

“We are in the thick of the holiday shopping season, and with Cyber Monday deals enticing millions of people to purchase gifts online, please be cautious before giving away personal or financial information,” Moody said.

Moody urged consumers to verify the legitimacy of an online retailer before making a purchase. Quick research, she said, is often all it takes.

Moody also enoucraged shoppers to use a credit card when possible. They often provide more fraud protection than alternative payment methods.

Personal data, Moody said, is often an alternative target. She encouraged Floridians to avoid public wifi and steer clear of links teasing deals that seem “too good to be true.”

Floridians can learn more about online safety in Moody’s 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. The guide contains several online shopping safety tips including details about the latest online holiday scams.

Some scams — such as the sale of counterfeit goods — are as old as time. Others scams, however, are new and emerging.

Moody warned fraudsters have begun sending emails or text messages with seemingly innocent digital holiday cards. If clicked, Moody said the cards are often riddled with malware.

Scammers are also using gifts cards as a way to swindle consumers. Moody said Floridians should never accept online offers in exchange for gift cards. Once fraudsters receive the gift card or its barcode, they often leave consumers in the dust.

“This is always a scam; no credible business will demand payment via gift card,” Moody said.

More online shopping safety tips are available online.

Post Views: 95

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as omicron variant spreads

nextPersonnel note: Kimberly Renspie to lead strategic initiatives at Florida Clerks

One comment

  • Evan Miller

    November 29, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Ashley Moody is a fine hunk of woman. Smart, educated, and well spoken. And doesn’t have any financial disclosure issues.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories