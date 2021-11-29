Defiant Lincoln Project lays out 2022 ‘roadmap’ for Republican defeat

The Lincoln Project has come under increased criticism of late, but its leaders continue to hold to its original mission: defeating Trumpism.
The 2022 midterms may be headed to a Republican wave, but The Lincoln Project promises to stand in opposition, promises co-founder Reed Galen.
“Republican leaders have turned their backs on America — putting power and ambition above service. They’ve spent this year implementing an authoritarian political agenda in an effort to subvert democracy in 2022 and 2024,” Galen said.
“The Lincoln Project’s mission heading into 2022 is simple and direct: Defeat the Republican Party and their candidates in key states and Congressional districts. There is no path forward for today’s GOP — there is no way out of the dark wilderness they’ve created. This is not a fight between right and left, or conservative and liberal. It is a fight for the future of America and preserving the chance to create her best future,” Galen contends.
A new ad from the Lincoln Project called “Roadmap” lays out the group’s strategy in the fight ahead.
“The Republicans know what they’re doing,” intones a gravelly-voiced male narrator, who outlines a list of charges ranging from fighting “vaccinations” and “smart approaches” to COVID-19 to “embracing violence and domestic terror tactics.”
The GOP’s goal, the spot argues, is to “pave the way for Trump’s return and a GOP takeover.”
“We’re the Lincoln Project, and we’re here to do one thing: Defeat them,” the narration continues, urging the like-minded to “join us in the fight.”
The new ad comes as other members of the group, including co-founder Rick Wilson, are actively defending the group’s continued relevance despite controversies of late.
“No one is here because it’s comfortable and fun or a great way to make new friends. We work a hard job against very tough people and bad guys who spend a lot of money attacking us and the individuals inside the Lincoln Project,” Wilson told Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida. “Are we perfect? Of course not, and we own those mistakes, but what we do is fill a gap in the pro-democracy movement and we show people how to fight.”
See the full ad here:
5 comments
Ron Ogden
November 29, 2021 at 10:22 am
OMG, Gancarski, you can’t honestly think that reprinting every burp from this bunch of has beens and malcontents qualifies as journalism. Very, very few people in JAX, the Tampa Bay area, or anywhere else, for that matter, care what they say. Their time has come and gone.
zhombre
November 29, 2021 at 10:33 am
What a bunch of grifters, liars and quislings to the left-wing Democrats. They belong in the ash heap.
PeterH
November 29, 2021 at 11:27 am
With three million members…..the Lincoln Project remains the largest and most viable “never again Trump” organization. This group realizes that leaders like Trump and DeSantis are a direct threat to our Democracy and idiots like Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz are just farts in the breeze of American politics!
zhombre
November 29, 2021 at 12:04 pm
LOL. You are a prime example of one of the gullible supporters mentioned in the comment below. The direct threat to our democracy is the money-grubbing liars and propagandists of Lincoln Project and the media quislings who asserted the Russian collusion rubbish.
William Robbin
November 29, 2021 at 11:54 am
More accurately this would read: The Lincoln Project has come under increased criticism of late, but its leaders continue to hold to its only mission: making money off gullible supporters .
It is safe to say that had The Lincoln Project gotten involved in NJ governor race the Republican candidate would have won. Just like in Virginia.
At this point they aren’t even trying to change anyone’s mind, their ads (like this one) at aimed exclusively at supporters. Ironically I can’t think of any PAC that is more Trump -like than The Lincoln Project. They aren’t his opponents. They mimic him for their own selfish purposes.
The only difference between Trump and The Lincoln Project is who they are looking to con and manipulate into supporting themselves