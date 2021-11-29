November 29, 2021
Ron DeSantis’ White House odds improve amid Republican surge

A.G. GancarskiNovember 29, 20214min1

DeSantis
Trump continues to be the favorite, but DeSantis is gaining on Democrats.

Oddsmakers are seeing a surge in betting support for Republicans in upcoming election cycles, a trend that includes Gov. Ron DeSantis and a still hypothetical 2024 bid.

According to the self-described “betting aggregators” at US-Bookies.com, Florida’s Governor is quickly closing in on Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to who gamblers think will win the White House in 2024.

Since Oct. 14, DeSantis’ odds improved from 11/1 (8.3%) to 8/1 (11.1%). Harris’ odds dipped from 11/2 (15.4%) to 13/2 (13.3%).

If DeSantis overtakes Harris, he could soon be within striking distance of President Joe Biden, whose odds are now 5/1.

However, former President Donald Trump is the betting favorite, with his odds having moved from 7/2 (22.2%) to 3/1 (25%) since Oct. 14.

“Donald Trump has gradually made his way to the top of the political betting markets, while the top Democratic challengers’ odds to win have weakened,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson. “Along with Trump’s positive movement, Ron DeSantis has also seen improvements in the presidential betting markets, making a Republican win seem more likely.”

Trump and DeSantis have continued to surge among bettors as the Biden administration has progressed, with elections in November driving action also.

Upon announcing DeSantis’ odds of 9/1, BoyleSports contended that while “former President Donald Trump remains the firm favorite for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, support for Ron DeSantis is growing and his chances of getting into the White House in three years’ time are improving according to the betting.”

Prediction markets have told a similar story, with DeSantis eclipsing Harris and nearing Biden on those platforms also. The Governor was at one point just 1¢ below Biden on the PredictIt platform, but in recent days Biden has gained momentum. Currently, a Yes share for Biden is priced at 24¢, above DeSantis at 19¢.

However, former President Trump, priced at 30¢ for a Yes share, is the most attractive proposition for investors.

DeSantis continues to downplay interest in a 2024 run for the White House, but recent polling also shows momentum for the Governor as the most preferred Trump alternative, should the former President not run again.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

One comment

  • Captain Howdy

    November 29, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    Well thks should get the DeSantis haters like PeterH the Lincoln Project cabana boy to piss vinegar. LOL

