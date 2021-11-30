November 30, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill to clean up Florida’s algae problem clears Senate committee
Photo courtesy University of Florida.

Scott PowersNovember 30, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Florida’s longest-serving Attorney General endorses Charlie Crist

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 11.30.21: RIP — alarm bells — giving season — climate — teachers

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to increase boating safety measures advances in Senate

Ecological crisis. Swampy river
Legislation would have DEP develop plans to use best technologies to clean up algae.

Legislation that would instruct Florida officials to adopt and pursue aggressive algae removal programs cleared a Senate committee Tuesday.

The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday unanimously approved the measure (SB 834). It would direct the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to identify the best technologies to remove algae, toxins and nutrients from water bodies, develop long-term programs to cleanup harmful algal blooms, and develop short-term emergency response action plans.

The bill presses DEP to assess and use the latest, most effective technologies, and to give preference to technologies that reduce nitrates and toxins that foster harmful algal blooms, are scalable, and are proven to improve water quality in freshwater bodies.

“As we wrestle with algae blooms in the state of Florida, let’s start to move toward those things that have been proven to be effective, and make sure that we have directions that tell the department, ‘Let’s be aggressive about it,'” said Sen. Jason Brodeur, the Sanford Republican who chairs the committee and sponsored the bill.

The legislation comes amid a multi-year effort for Florida to tackle algae blooms that have become increasingly common and worse in the past decade. Those blooms come from nutrient runoffs and choking water systems throughout the state, particularly from Lake Okeechobee outward to the coasts. The bill’s language cites the state’s 2019 Blue-Green Algae Task Force and its recommendations for prevention, cleanup, and mitigation.

Through the end of June, DEP has allocated $14.9 million for grants to local governments, universities and water management districts to develop and test the technologies in locations throughout the state. From these projects and others, the DEP is to develop its long-term and emergency programs. The bill recognizes that funding will be necessary to implement a long-term program and that DEP is responsible.

The bill also has stops at the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government as well as the Appropriations Committee. Republican Rep. Keith Truenow of Tavares is carrying the House counterpart (HB 421).

Post Views: 183

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.30.21

nextNext year's back-to-school sales tax holiday could include Christmas twist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories