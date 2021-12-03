December 3, 2021
Gov. DeSantis announces five judicial appointments

Jason Delgado

court judge gavel
The appointees will serve in courts across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced five judicial appointments to courts across the state.

DeSantis appointed Michael Deen, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

Deen has served as a judge in Orange County since March 2021 and previously served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit for nearly a decade.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Samford University and a law degree from Barry University. He replaces Judge Donald A. Myers Jr., who resigned.

DeSantis appointed Natasha DePrimo, of Davie, to serve as Judge on the 17th Judicial Circuit Court

DePrimo has served on the Broward County bench since 2018. She previously served as a Senior Attorney for the Florida Department of Transportation for nine years and as an Assistant State Attorney for three years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a law degree from the University of Florida.

DePrimo replaces Judge Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, who resigned.

James Giardina, of Tampa, will serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court.

Giardina is the Lead Attorney and owner of The Consumer Rights Law Group, PLLC. He obtained his bachelor’s and law degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Giardina fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Susan Lopez, of Tampa, will also serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court.

Lopez has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit since 2005. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a law degree from Suffolk University.

Lopez fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Matthew Smith, of Tampa, was appointed to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court.

Smith is an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution. He previously served as Chief Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit, where he served for 15 years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a law degree from Florida State University. Smith fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

