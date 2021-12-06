Democrat LaVon Bracy Davis files to run for HD 45

Democrat LaVon Bracy Davis, an Ocoee attorney and arts advocate, announced Monday she’s running for Florida House District 45.

Bracy Davis is running for the seat opening in western Orange County that is being vacated by Democratic incumbent Rep. Kamia Brown, who is running for the Senate. Brown is running to replace Democratic incumbent Sen. Randolph Bracy — Bracy Davis’ brother — who is running for Congress. Randolph Bracy held the HD 45 seat before Brown.

Bracy Davis has been considering running for office for a while. She is the legislative appointee and chair of the Florida Council on Areas and Culture.

“After careful consideration and learning the concerns of the people of District 45, I have decided to take a leap of faith and run for this position of community service,” she said in a news release. “As State Representative, I will fight for job creation, arts and education, the protection of voting rights and affordable healthcare. I believe I am the right person for this seat.”

There already are two Democrats filed to run in HD 45 — Melissa S. Myers of Clarcona and Charles Law Jr. of Orlando.

The latest proposed House redistricting maps show the district would be renumbered as House District 40, but would continue to cover most of the same area, with a strong Democratic advantage in voter registration. No Republican has bothered to run there since 2012, and none are filed to run yet for the 2022 election.

Bracy Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Howard University and a law degree from Florida A&M University. She has worked as a senior attorney for the Department of Children and Families. She currently serves at the senior director of community programming for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, where she focuses on local, community and cultural arts organizations.

“As State Representative I will be powered by the people,” she said. “I am committed to highlighting the breadth and diversity of the people, businesses and opportunities of District 45. I bring a fierce commitment to service and advancement and I am ready to work.”