Gov. DeSantis reappoints Katherine Cole to St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed attorney Katherine Cole to the St. Petersburg College District Board of Trustees.

Cole, who was first appointed to the board in 2017, is an attorney and shareholder at Hill Ward Henderson, where her practice represents real estate owners in the development of commercial projects and residential subdivisions. Her practice areas also include land use and zoning, code enforcement and environmental permitting.

Cole lives in Belleair. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1995, and her Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2007.

Cole is the Chair-Elect for the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce, and is a former member of the Charter Review Committees for both the City of Clearwater and Pinellas County.

She also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Morton Plant Mease Hospital. Since 2009, Cole has served on the Omelette Party committee, an annual fundraising event for The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.

St. Petersburg College Board of Trustee members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. Generally, the Board handles policy and finance decisions at the school, while the President oversees administration and management.