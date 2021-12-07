December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ralph Massullo to run in new SD 10, sets up possible showdown with Blaise Ingoglia
Image via Colin Hackley

Mike WrightDecember 7, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.7.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Las Vegas Sands, Seminole Tribe groups get court date in intimidation case

HeadlinesJax

Voters head to polls for Jacksonville City Council Special Election

Massullo
Both have a hometown advantage in their counties.

State Rep. Ralph Massullo, who has served a predominant Citrus County seat in the House for six years, announced plans to run for state Senate District 10, setting up a potential showdown with fellow Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, had filed to run for re-election to House District 34. He has said in interviews, however, that he had sights on a Senate campaign and was awaiting the redistricting process to see what the new districts look like.

“Over the past five years, I’ve had the honor of representing my district in the Florida House,” he wrote. “During that time, I’ve worked tirelessly to live up to the trust my community placed in me by standing up for the conservative values we hold dear. Now, there is a new frontier on which to fight to defend those values — that is why I’m announcing my candidacy for the Florida Senate.”

Proposed Senate redistricting maps show a new SD 10 encompassing all of Citrus and Hernando counties, plus Sumter and a portion of Pasco. 

Should those hold up, it places Massullo and Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, on a collision course for the 2022 election. They both have a hometown advantage in their counties — HD 34 includes all of Citrus and the northwest portion of Hernando; Ingoglia’s HD 35 includes the remainder of Hernando County.

Between their political action committees and campaign accounts, Ingoglia has a huge advantage — by his own count, nearly $1.5 million over Massullo, including $500,000 in self-funding. Massullo is expected to start his Senate candidacy by lending his campaign $1.5 million.

“Florida’s success is no accident. It is the result of conservative principles in action and bold, decisive leadership,” Massullo said. “But the massive federal overreach by the (Joe) Biden administration and the dysfunction of Washington D.C. threatens the progress we’ve made. That is why we need leaders in the Florida Senate who will stand up for our conservative beliefs and pushback against unconstitutional edicts.”

Massullo said he had been mulling a run for Senate or re-election in recent weeks. Unlike Ingoglia, who cannot run again due to term limits, Massullo can serve another two years in the House.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, who currently represents SD 10, is running for Agriculture Commissioner.

Former Citrus County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said last week she would run for the new House district should Massullo run for Senate.

Post Views: 80

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis, DCF over $660M in unaccounted for rental aid

nextVoters head to polls for Jacksonville City Council Special Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories