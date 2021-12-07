December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Dale Holness, still appealing CD 20 loss, files for 2022 rematch
Image via AP.

Anne GeggisDecember 7, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Julio Fuentes: Florida needs lower drug prices today, innovation to protect drugs of tomorrow

HeadlinesTech

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

HeadlinesJax

Republicans surge in Jacksonville City Council Special Election turnout battle

holness copy
Holness lost the Democratic Primary for the seat this year by just five votes.

Who represents Congressional District 20 in the current Congress won’t officially be determined until the Jan. 11 General Election, but the loser by five votes in the Democratic Primary last month is already set up for a rematch — if he doesn’t win in court.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness Holness has filed to run for CD 20 in 2022. In the meantime, he has not given up his bid to represent the the district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties in this Congress. He has not conceded his five-vote loss to Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, mounting a court challenge to her razor-thin victory in the Nov. 2 Primary Election.

Papers filed Nov. 29 show he will be a candidate in the 2022 Democratic Primary Aug. 23 for the General Election on Nov. 8.

Neither Cherfilus-McCormick nor Holness could be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Special Election for the CD 20 seat was precipitated when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office April 6.

Holness’ court challenge doesn’t look like it’s on a fast path to resolution in time for the Jan. 11 General Election in which Cherfilus-McCormick faces Republican Jason Mariner.

Holness filed suit challenging the Primary results, alleging that overseas military ballots were erroneously discounted, that Cherfilus-McCormick’s campaign promises broke laws, and that her failure to fill out required forms render her ineligible to hold office. The challenge has been filed in both the 15th Circuit Court and the 17th Circuit Court. And motions in both courts ask to transfer the cases to the Second Circuit Court in Leon County. A hearing on that motion has been scheduled for Dec. 17 in West Palm Beach.

In the upcoming General Election, Cherfilus is the heavy favorite against Mariner in the district that includes areas around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It’s made up of majority African American and Caribbean American neighborhoods. And mail-in ballots with her name on them have already gone out.

Don James of Coral Gables, an attorney for Holness, said there’s a good chance his client’s court challenge to the Primary won’t be resolved in time for the General Election.

“But there are legal remedies available,” he said.

The Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index shows Cherfilus-McCormick is almost sure to win the congressional seat as things stand.

CD 20 leans Democratic by 28 percentage points. But that landscape could be upended by the second General Election for CD 20 in 2022. The current redistricting effort could redraw the district boundaries — altering its lean — and even give it a different number. So far, Holness is the only Democrat among the 11 who ran in last month’s Primary to file for the seat in 2022.

Post Views: 77

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFirst presumptive case of omicron COVID-19 variant hits Florida

nextRon DeSantis, Florida Supreme Court earn praise in 'Judicial Hellholes' report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories