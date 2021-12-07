December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

First presumptive case of omicron COVID-19 variant hits Florida

Jesse SchecknerDecember 7, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Julio Fuentes: Florida needs lower drug prices today, innovation to protect drugs of tomorrow

HeadlinesTech

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

HeadlinesJax

Republicans surge in Jacksonville City Council Special Election turnout battle

Coronavirus covid-19 infection cases rising in the US and Europe. Living under restrictions, quarantine. Contagious covid 19 novel corona virus cell, coronavirus disease, pandemic crisis 3D background
Officials declined to say where in Florida the person infected was or if he or she is symptomatic.

The first presumptive case of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has now hit Florida, state Department of Health officials said Tuesday, signaling the onset of a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Sunshine State.

Spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida Department of Health staff identified a presumptive omicron case and have since “conducted contact tracing to identify possible exposures and advise on necessary isolation and quarantine protocols.”

FDOH declined to say where in Florida the person infected was or if he or she is symptomatic, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, which first flagged the news.

The department is now awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the case is omicron.

Omicron’s swift arrival in Florida supports early research finding the variant to be three to six times as transmissible as the delta variant.

The health departments of California and San Francisco confirmed the first case of omicron Dec. 1, according to the CDC, which said the person who tested positive was “a traveler who returned from South Africa,” where the variant emerged, Nov. 22.

The World Health Organization classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a “variant of concern” Nov. 26 and named it omicron four days later.

While omicron had been detected in roughly a third of U.S. states as of Sunday — including in the Northeast, the South, the Great Plains and the West Coast — delta still accounted for more than 99% of all new cases.

Little is known about omicron. With more than 50 mutations already, scientists say omicron marks a significant jump in the evolution of the virus.

But hospitalizations in South Africa, where it is becoming the dominant strain, have not increased alarmingly, indicating it may not be as dangerous as delta.

“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness comparable to delta.”

Post Views: 113

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis' odds surge in 2024 presidential betting market

nextDale Holness, still appealing CD 20 loss, files for 2022 rematch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories