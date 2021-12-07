December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis’ odds surge in 2024 presidential betting market
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiDecember 7, 20215min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Julio Fuentes: Florida needs lower drug prices today, innovation to protect drugs of tomorrow

HeadlinesTech

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

HeadlinesJax

Republicans surge in Jacksonville City Council Special Election turnout battle

DeSantis
Trump is the ultimate obstacle, however.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attract attention from people wagering money on presidential possibilities for 2024, with one offshore bookie touting “strong backing” from bettors Tuesday.

The Irish bookmaker BoyleSports contended a “new burst of support arrived this week” for DeSantis.

“The Florida Republican is attracting support to win the 2024 election with BoyleSports trimming his odds into 15/2 from 12/1 following strong backing. Former President Donald Trump has yet to officially confirm he will attempt to oust Joe Biden in three years’ time, but he is (the) 5/4 favorite to be the Republican candidate contesting the election, with closest challenger Ron DeSantis now 4/1 from 5/1,” BoyleSports wrote.

DeSantis surges as Trump does, meaning the Governor is not necessarily gaining ground on the former President.

“Although former President Donald Trump remains the firm favorite for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 election, support for Ron DeSantis is steady and his chances of getting into the White House in three years’ time are improving, according to the latest betting moves, as he is now 15/2 from 12/1. He has also moved into 4/1 from 5/1 to be the Republican candidate, so he’s far from out of the picture according to punters,” asserted BoyleSports spokesperson Sarah Kinsella.

DeSantis trails Trump and President Joe Biden, who are at 3/1 and 5/1, respectively. He is within striking distance of embattled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently dealing with a staff exodus and a wave of negative press, so he likely could eclipse Harris by the next time BoyleSports issues odds.

Other bookies have noted the DeSantis surge. US-Bookies.com likewise sees DeSantis surpassing Harris.

“Donald Trump has gradually made his way to the top of the political betting markets, while the top Democratic challengers’ odds to win have weakened,” said a US-Bookies spokesperson in late November. “Along with Trump’s positive movement, Ron DeSantis has also seen improvements in the presidential betting markets.”

Prediction markets have told a similar story, with DeSantis eclipsing Harris and nearing Biden on those platforms also.

The Governor was at one point just 1¢ below Biden on the PredictIt platform, but has yet to pass the President.

Trump has had to address the possibility of a DeSantis candidacy in recent interviews, and has downplayed the Governor as a threat in 2024.

During an interview with South Florida radio host Brian Mudd, Trump offered a dismissal.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump said. “I know they try and create a friction. I don’t think it exists at all. It might, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

Trump had previously said he thought DeSantis would “drop out” of any 2024 race if the former President got in.

Post Views: 241

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis burns 'global warming' talk, yet pitches $276M in environmental spending

nextFirst presumptive case of omicron COVID-19 variant hits Florida

One comment

  • Chris

    December 7, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    How does this compare to example.com in terms of accuracy?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories