Ron DeSantis’ odds surge in 2024 presidential betting market

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attract attention from people wagering money on presidential possibilities for 2024, with one offshore bookie touting “strong backing” from bettors Tuesday.

The Irish bookmaker BoyleSports contended a “new burst of support arrived this week” for DeSantis.

“The Florida Republican is attracting support to win the 2024 election with BoyleSports trimming his odds into 15/2 from 12/1 following strong backing. Former President Donald Trump has yet to officially confirm he will attempt to oust Joe Biden in three years’ time, but he is (the) 5/4 favorite to be the Republican candidate contesting the election, with closest challenger Ron DeSantis now 4/1 from 5/1,” BoyleSports wrote.

DeSantis surges as Trump does, meaning the Governor is not necessarily gaining ground on the former President.

“Although former President Donald Trump remains the firm favorite for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 election, support for Ron DeSantis is steady and his chances of getting into the White House in three years’ time are improving, according to the latest betting moves, as he is now 15/2 from 12/1. He has also moved into 4/1 from 5/1 to be the Republican candidate, so he’s far from out of the picture according to punters,” asserted BoyleSports spokesperson Sarah Kinsella.

DeSantis trails Trump and President Joe Biden, who are at 3/1 and 5/1, respectively. He is within striking distance of embattled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently dealing with a staff exodus and a wave of negative press, so he likely could eclipse Harris by the next time BoyleSports issues odds.

Other bookies have noted the DeSantis surge. US-Bookies.com likewise sees DeSantis surpassing Harris.

“Donald Trump has gradually made his way to the top of the political betting markets, while the top Democratic challengers’ odds to win have weakened,” said a US-Bookies spokesperson in late November. “Along with Trump’s positive movement, Ron DeSantis has also seen improvements in the presidential betting markets.”

Prediction markets have told a similar story, with DeSantis eclipsing Harris and nearing Biden on those platforms also.

The Governor was at one point just 1¢ below Biden on the PredictIt platform, but has yet to pass the President.

Trump has had to address the possibility of a DeSantis candidacy in recent interviews, and has downplayed the Governor as a threat in 2024.

During an interview with South Florida radio host Brian Mudd, Trump offered a dismissal.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump said. “I know they try and create a friction. I don’t think it exists at all. It might, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

Trump had previously said he thought DeSantis would “drop out” of any 2024 race if the former President got in.