December 9, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Authoritarian movement is on the march’: Lincoln Project ad outlines 2022 election stakes

A.G. GancarskiDecember 9, 20213min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Significant momentum building for Vern Buchanan’s bid to be next Ways & Means chair

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio questions ‘credibility’ of Joe Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.21

Lincoln Project
The ad airs this week in two markets.

In 2022, Democracy itself is on the ballot. That’s the message from the Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project, who have a new ad spotlighting their commitment to fight for voting rights.

The minute-long “Protect America” spot will air Thursday and Friday in the Palm Beach and Washington D.C. media markets. Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen frames the new ad in the group’s larger mission, which is to thwart “authoritarian” Republicans.

“In America’s two-party system, we have one party that believes in our nation’s founding democratic principles and another that seeks to threaten those principles in the pursuit of raw political power,” Galen said. “Their authoritarian movement is on the march.”

Galen cites Congress members’ votes regarding certification of the 2020 Presidential Election and state-level bills designed to restrict voting rights.

“Last January, 147 congressional Republicans voted to overturn the will of the American People in the last election — and that was just the beginning. In Republican-led states across the country, legislatures have passed bills to restrict voting rights in a blatant effort to suppress voters’ ability to make their voices heard. In 2022, democracy itself is on the ballot, and at The Lincoln Project, we’re committed to spending everyday between now and Election Day fighting to save it.”

The ad tracks the “long American journey” in the fight for the right to vote, linking images of the Boston Tea Party and the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-20th Century, before warning that Republicans want to roll back the clock and “steal what so many Americans died to protect.”

“This is how democracies die. There aren’t good people on both sides in this fight,” a gravel-voiced male narrator warns.

The Lincoln Project has been recalibrating for 2022 after setbacks related to the Virginia Governor’s race. They laid out a “roadmap” for Republican defeat in an ad released in late November.

See the new spot below.

Post Views: 111

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio questions 'credibility' of Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy'

nextSignificant momentum building for Vern Buchanan's bid to be next Ways & Means chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories