December 9, 2021
Ana Maria Rodriguez files resolution to recognize Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week
Anna Maria Rodriguez seeks to raise awareness for Tardive Dyskinesia.

FLAPOL012721CH159
The week of May 1, 2022 would be used to raise awareness for the movement disorder.

Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez has filed a resolution to recognize those suffering from Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) during the first week of May.

Rodriguez’s resolution (SR 1206) would raise awareness for the ailment the week of May 1, 2022. Rodriguez backed a similar resolution last Session, as did Republican Rep. John Snyder. Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed a proclamation to help spotlight the movement disorder. Several other states have also recognized TD Awareness Week.

But last year’s resolution was not recurring, meaning Rodriguez is again filing a measure to repeat the effort in 2022.

TD is “characterized by random, involuntary, and uncontrolled movements of different muscles in the face, trunk, and extremities,” as explained by the Rodriguez resolution. The Movement Disorders Policy Coalition describes TD as “an involuntary, sometimes irreversible movement disorder that can occur due to use of antipsychotics, commonly prescribed to treat bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression, or other medications.”

Those medications work as dopamine receptor blocking agents (DRBAs) and can help treat serious mental health conditions. But some patients also develop TD as a side effect — even months or years after they’ve stopped taking those medications.

Rodriguez’s resolution cites data showing more than 600,000 Americans suffer from TD, and that a quarter of patients who take DRBAs will experience TD.

But individuals are often misdiagnosed, leading lawmakers to push for awareness so patients can receive the care they need. The FDA recently approved two new treatments for TD, though patients taking these medications must be screened for potential TD symptoms.

DRBAs can also be used to treat certain gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroparesis and nausea. Drinking alcohol in combination with the use of DRBAs can increase the chances of developing TD. Postmenopausal women and people with mood disorders also are at higher risk of developing TD.

As of this posting, no House companion resolution has been filed for the upcoming Legislative Session, which begins in January.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

