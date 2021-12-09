December 9, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniel Sotelo taps freight, real estate to cross $150K in unopposed HD 118 bid
Image via danielsoteloforfl.com.

Jesse SchecknerDecember 9, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.9.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Urban Search and Rescue teams get $10M boost in Governor’s 2022 budget

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Can Gov. DeSantis’ Broward County Commission appointee stay until 2024 as announced?

Daniel Sotelo
Much of Sotelo's funding came from his own pockets.

With another decent round of fundraising last month, businessman Daniel Sotelo has now amassed more than $150,000 for his still-unopposed bid to succeed fellow Republican Anthony Rodriguez in House District 118.

Sotelo added $9,000 to his campaign coffers in November, including a $1,000 self-contribution but not counting a $1,000 transfer from his political committee, Floridians for a Brighter Future.

Altogether, Sotelo has raised more than $155,000 and spent just under $5,000 since launching his campaign in June. Much of his funding is self-given, including a $50,000 loan he gave his campaign at its onset and some $1,000 kick-ins since through his various holdings.

A third of his gains last month came from Wellington-based freight transport company J & C Florida Trucking Inc. through three $1,000 donations: one through the company itself and two from its principals, Javier Machado Perez and Yolexis Moreno Echevarria.

Sotelo received another $2,750 from Miami Lakes property management business Yovan’s Corporation and its two principals, Yovan Amaro and Florentino Amaro.

He also accepted individual donations of $1,000 apiece from relatives Nelsy Hernandez and Eugenio Martinez, who share an Opa-locka address.

As was the case in prior months, Sotelo kept his spending low. He paid $360 to Florida campaign software company webEelect, $230 to conservative fundraising platform WinRed and $200 to UPS.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Sotelo is running on a pro-business, pro-freedom and public safety platform. His campaign website says that, if elected, he will “fight to keep Florida and our community open for business.”

He’s been something of a perennial political contender since 2018, when he ran unsuccessfully as a no-party candidate for HD 119. He’s since run for HD 105 and Miami-Dade County community council, but has yet to score a win.

HD 118 currently includes parts of Miami-Dade’s Country Walk, Crossings, Kendale Lakes and Tamiami Neighborhoods, all of which are predominantly Hispanic and skew conservative. Plans to redraw Florida’s 120 House districts would slightly shrink HD 118, where Sotelo would still be eligible to run, based on his listed address.

Rodriguez is vacating his seat next year to run for Miami-Dade Commission District 13, which comprises many of the areas he now represents in Tallahassee. He faces Libertarian Martha Bueno.

Candidates face a Friday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Nov. 30.

Post Views: 100

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUrban Search and Rescue teams get $10M boost in Governor's 2022 budget

nextRalph Massullo seeks millions for Citrus, Hernando projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories