Jim Mooney war chest nears $80K to defend HD 120 seat

Rep. Jim Mooney raised $15,000 in November for his unopposed re-election campaign in House District 120. Much of it came from two sectors: media and telecommunications, and medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The Islamorada Republican now holds close to $80,000 between his campaign and political committee, Friends of Jim Mooney, which didn’t post any funding last month.

Florida Internet & Television, a trade association headquartered in Tallahassee, gave $1,000, as did NBCUniversal Media and Comcast Corp.

The lobbying arm of Lumen Technologies, a Louisiana-based telecom giant that recently absorbed CenturyLink, gave $500. A political committee backing the Florida Outdoor Advertising Association kicked in the same.

Washington-based trade association Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, donated $1,000. So did pharmacy company Caremark and CDR Maguire, a Miami-based company that provides an array of services, including health assistance, infectious disease aid and COVID-19 testing.

The Florida Osteopathic Medical Association gave $500.

The energy and materials sectors also chipped in. Chevron and Tampa-based TECO Energy, a subsidiary of Emera Inc., contributed $1,000 apiece. West Palm Beach-based White Rock Quarries and the Florida Recyclers Association in Palatka gave $1,000 and $500, respectively.

From the insurance sector, Mooney received $1,000 from the lobbying arm of the Florida Surplus Lines Office in Tallahassee.

Other contributions included $1,000 each from the Florida Police Benevolent Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is in a legal battle over the future of casino gambling in the state.

Mooney’s spending was sparse last month. His only two disbursements, totaling $2,200, were reimbursements to himself and his legislative assistant, Lee Young.

HD 120 encompasses all of Monroe County and the southernmost part of Miami-Dade County, including parts of Homestead, Everglades National Park and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Leisure City and Princeton.

The district leans Republican. More than 53% of Monroe voters cast a ballot for former President Donald Trump in November. Just 46% voted for President Joe Biden.

That trend continued down the ballot, where 55% of voters chose Mooney over Democrat Clint Baras.

Candidates faced a Friday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Nov. 30.