Gayle Harrell adds nearly $50K in November with big bump from Florida Medical Association

Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell pulled in more than $49,000 in November as she runs to secure a second term in the Senate.

Last month, Harrell announced she’d likely seek Senate District 29 next year. Harrell currently represents Senate District 25. But the state’s decennial redistricting process is shifting those Senate district boundaries, placing her into SD 29.

The Senate’s proposed maps aren’t final and things can still change as lawmakers determine the final maps to be used during the 2022 election. Harrell is still listed with the state as a candidate in SD 25 while the process continues.

“Whatever district I am in, I will run in. It doesn’t matter what the number is,” Harrell told Florida Politics in November. “And as the lines move, I will meet the new constituents, and hopefully they will understand my positions and perhaps elect me.”

In November, the Florida Medical Association’s PAC donated $25,000 to Harrell’s political committee, Friends of Gayle Harrell. That was by far the biggest November contribution, making up more than half of her monthly haul.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America donated $2,500 to Harrell’s committee, as did the Committee for Accessible Government. She added $34,000 in November to her committee and more than $15,000 to her campaign account.

Three separate PACs associated with HCA donated $1,000 each to Harrell’s campaign during the month. Comcast and NBC Universal each donated $1,000 as well, as did the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Harrell also listed just over $14,000 in expenses during November. More than $8,800 of that went to Capital Fundraising Consultants for financial consulting costs.

Harrell’s November activity leaves her with nearly $259,000 on hand.

Should the Senate’s proposed maps hold, Harrell’s district would cover less of St. Lucie County but more of Palm Beach County. Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, who currently represents SD 29, has said she’ll likely shift to the Senate District 34 contest.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.