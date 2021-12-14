Dana Trabulsy raises $10K in November as she seeks second House term

Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy raised more than $10,000 in November as she continues to build her war chest for her 2022 re-election campaign.

All of Trabulsy’s November fundraising activity was for her official campaign account. She also chairs a political committee, Friends of Dana Trabulsy, but has not taken in any cash through that account since February.

The Radiology Political Action Committee and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America each donated $1,000 to Trabulsy last month. The Seminole Tribe of Florida donated $1,000 as well. She also courted $1,000 contributions from the Jacksonville Kennel Club and the Entertainment Software Association.

Trabulsy spent light during the month, posting just over $200 in expenses. She now holds close to $72,000 in available cash between her two accounts.

Trabulsy’s November haul was her fourth highest this cycle, but was down from her previous two monthly fundraising totals. Trabulsy raised nearly $18,000 in October and pulled in $13,000 in September.

In 2020, Trabulsy ousted Democratic Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson from the House District 84 seat, winning the General Election by 6 percentage points. That came just one cycle after Hogan Johnson won the seat by fewer than 2,000 votes over Republican candidate Mark Gotz.

HD 84’s boundaries currently encompass parts of eastern St. Lucie County, including Fort Pierce, Indian River Estates and Port St. Lucie. However, the House released its first set of redistricting proposals in November, which could alter those boundaries. Fort Pierce and Indian River Estates remain in HD 84 under those maps, but Port St. Lucie is partially eaten up by what would be House District 85. Both HD 84 and HD 85 will take slightly different shapes depending on which House plan is approved.

It’s also possible the House further adjusts its maps before they’re finalized. New maps will kick in ahead of the 2022 election, however.

As of now, Trabulsy is still listed as a candidate in HD 84 and is unopposed. Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.