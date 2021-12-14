David Borrero brings in more than $14K in November push for second House term

Republican Rep. David Borrero raised more than $14,000 in November, his third-highest monthly fundraising haul of the 2022 election cycle.

Borrero is seeking a second term in the House after winning the open House District 105 seat in 2020. Borrero raised more than $8,800 through his campaign account last month and another $5,550 via his political committee, Floridians for Prosperity.

Braman Motors was Borrero’s biggest donor in November, sending $2,500 to his political committee. Rai Services, a tobacco company, shipped a $2,000 check to his committee as well. A local chapter of the Dade County Firefighters union donated $1,000 to the committee.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America contributed $1,000 to Borrero’s campaign account. NextEra Energy and the Metro Broward Professional Firefighters union also donated $1,000 each.

Borrero listed just over $4,100 in campaign expenses in November. Nearly $3,100 went to DRC Consulting for various campaign costs. Borrero’s committee sent $1,000 to Rep. Chis Latvala’s campaign for Pinellas County Commission.

That leaves Borrero with just over $81,000 on hand as of Nov. 30.

While Borrero, a Sweetwater Republican, currently represents House District 105, his home is likely to shift districts during the House redistricting process. Last month, the House released its first two draft redistricting maps. Those maps are still being debated, but one version places Sweetwater entirely into what will become House District 116. The second version splits Sweetwater between House Districts 110 and 116.

Those drafts are not final, and lawmakers can still massage boundaries during the decennial redistricting process. But a new map will be in place ahead of the 2022 election.

For now, Borrero remains listed as a candidate in HD 105 and has no declared opponents. Borrero defeated Democratic candidate Maureen Porras by 8 percentage points in 2020. That win saw him succeed then-Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez as Rodriguez pursued — and won — a Senate seat.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.