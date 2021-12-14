December 14, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

David Borrero brings in more than $14K in November push for second House term

Ryan NicolDecember 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

FP PlusHeadlines

Florida seaports see opportunities for steady growth, but there’s work to be done

FederalHeadlines

Mike Waltz, two Democrats plead for administration to help Ukraine now

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.14.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

David Borrero
The House redistricting process may shift Borrerro's district ahead of the 2022 contest.

Republican Rep. David Borrero raised more than $14,000 in November, his third-highest monthly fundraising haul of the 2022 election cycle.

Borrero is seeking a second term in the House after winning the open House District 105 seat in 2020. Borrero raised more than $8,800 through his campaign account last month and another $5,550 via his political committee, Floridians for Prosperity.

Braman Motors was Borrero’s biggest donor in November, sending $2,500 to his political committee. Rai Services, a tobacco company, shipped a $2,000 check to his committee as well. A local chapter of the Dade County Firefighters union donated $1,000 to the committee.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America contributed $1,000 to Borrero’s campaign account. NextEra Energy and the Metro Broward Professional Firefighters union also donated $1,000 each.

Borrero listed just over $4,100 in campaign expenses in November. Nearly $3,100 went to DRC Consulting for various campaign costs. Borrero’s committee sent $1,000 to Rep. Chis Latvala’s campaign for Pinellas County Commission.

That leaves Borrero with just over $81,000 on hand as of Nov. 30.

While Borrero, a Sweetwater Republican, currently represents House District 105, his home is likely to shift districts during the House redistricting process. Last month, the House released its first two draft redistricting maps. Those maps are still being debated, but one version places Sweetwater entirely into what will become House District 116. The second version splits Sweetwater between House Districts 110 and 116.

Those drafts are not final, and lawmakers can still massage boundaries during the decennial redistricting process. But a new map will be in place ahead of the 2022 election.

For now, Borrero remains listed as a candidate in HD 105 and has no declared opponents. Borrero defeated Democratic candidate Maureen Porras by 8 percentage points in 2020. That win saw him succeed then-Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez as Rodriguez pursued — and won — a Senate seat.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.

Post Views: 93

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Waltz, two Democrats plead for administration to help Ukraine now

nextFlorida seaports see opportunities for steady growth, but there's work to be done

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]aPolitics.com
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories