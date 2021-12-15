December 15, 2021
Ashley Moody vows to ‘aggressively push back’ on Head Start vaccine mandate
Attorney General Ashley Moody.

A.G. Gancarski

moody covid 19 scam
Texas' Attorney General has already filed an injunction. Could Moody be next?

Attorney General Ashley Moody is the latest Republican Attorney General to express opposition to a new federal rule mandating masks and vaccinations in federal Head Start programs.

The Federal Register promulgated rulemaking language to be effective at the end of January.  Employees and contractors are required to be vaccinated, and students as young as two years of age will be required to wear masks in most cases.

For Moody, a consistent opponent of vaccine mandates, this represented the latest example of federal overreach.

“They just issued a new rule for our Head Start programs, for some of our youngest children. The employees must be vaccinated. Another mandate, on top of the three that we’ve already seen. And they’re even requiring that children as young as two years old have to wear masks in these programs. That will affect so many people across our nation,” Moody said on the Fox Business Channel Wednesday.

The mandate will be effective in Florida, Moody noted, adding that a gender bias component is arguably in play here.

“This will apply to Head Start programs across the nation. Absolutely. So employees of that program, teachers, those that we’ve trusted to teach our young children. As a mom, not only does that appall me, because children (as young) as two years old will have to be masked. But most of these teachers in these Head Start programs, I want to say 85%, are women who will now be forced to be vaccinated,” Moody said.

“This is a new mandate that not too many folks are focusing on. Of course, I’m a mom paying very close attention to what’s being mandated for our children and our teachers, and I will aggressively push back on this newest mandate,” Moody added.

Moody made the comments on the Varney and Co. program, as Attorneys General elsewhere are already taking action that she may mirror soon.

“I will not allow Texans to be coerced into getting a vaccine because the federal government is giving them an ultimatum to choose between their health or their child’s preschool education,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has already filed a preliminary injunction against the Head Start mandate.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

  • Alex

    December 15, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Ashley Moody vows….

    ..is where I quit reading.

