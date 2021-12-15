Christine Hunschofsky raises $11,500 for HD 96 re-election

Freshman Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland raised $11,500 last month for her re-election to what soon may become a House district with another number.

The former Parkland Mayor’s November collections were buoyed largely by donations from the agricultural and health care industries. And the November total was just $200 shy of what she raised in October — a personal best since she opened a campaign account.

She will have $43,178 on hand to answer any challenge that emerges to her re-election. But she said she is not ready to talk about whether she might be facing an incumbent in the redistricting shuffle. The redistricting draft maps show her district number changing to 95 and including more of Coral Springs.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of that process,” Hunschofsky said, reminding the drafts are preliminary at this stage.

Hunschofsky received 10 donations for the $1,000 maximum her campaign account is permitted to accept.

From health care interests, she received the maximum from two affiliates of the hospital chain HCA Healthcare, as well as the Florida Physical Therapy Association.

From agriculture companies, Hunschofsky received $1,000 checks from America’s Export Corp. of West Palm Beach, Agro-Industrial Management Inc. also of West Palm Beach and Closter Farms of Loxahatchee.

The balance of the $1,000 checks Hunschofsky received in November donations came from a grab bag of interests: Celebration-based Magical Cruise Company, Washington-based Entertainment Software Association, the Hollywood-based Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Tallahassee-based lobbying firm Pinpoint Results.

She also received $1,000 from Ruth’s List Florida, which donates to women candidates who support abortion rights.

Hunschofsky’s campaign spent $293 for a hotel room rental — the biggest expense since opening her campaign account — continuing a pattern of negligible spending.

Hunschofsky succeeded Rep. Kristin Jacobs in House District 96 after Jacobs died from colon cancer in 2020, just before she would have sought her fourth term. Hunschofsky, meanwhile, came to wider public notice outside her city during her mayoral term in 2018, as she led Parkland through the wrenching aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She was first elected to the Parkland City Commission in 2013.

For the 2022 Session, Hunschofsky filed a bill that would ban “ghost guns,” unregulated firearms with unfinished frames or receivers. Hunschofsky also filed legislation that would fast-track military spouses’ professional licenses or provide temporary approval so they could resume work without delay.

Hunschofsky is currently assigned to the committee on Education & Employment and subcommittees on Congressional Redistricting, Environment, Agriculture & Flooding; Finance & Facilities; and State Administration & Technology Appropriations.

Redistricting might change the boundaries of the district she represents, but, for now, House District 96 contains parts of Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Parkland and Pompano Beach.