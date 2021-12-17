‘Policies matter’: Ron DeSantis says Florida will ‘continue to lead’ in job creation

Gov. Ron DeSantis is again trumpeting Florida’s job creation, noting the contrast between state and national jobs numbers in November, and saying the state would “continue to lead”

“We’re holding down the fort here in Florida. We’re going continue to lead and we’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do. When you look, 200,000 — we’re a massive country, over 330 million people — 200,000 jobs, you know, that’s not a lot for the whole country, and of that, for Florida to be over 50,000, it just shows that policies matter,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted Friday in Ocala that 210,000 were created nationally in November, which he said was “much, much less than the target of what people expected” and a “very disappointing jobs report nationally.”

That disappointment, he noted, was not Florida’s fault.

“The state by state numbers came out and Florida’s reporting creating on its own 51,100 jobs out of that 200,000,” DeSantis said to applause. “We continue to lead the way in that. There’s a lot of problems going on when you look at inflation, what they’re doing in Washington. Everything is going up. It’s very difficult to keep up when things are rising this much.”

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity‘s job report for November includes largely positive data for the state.

The state gained 485,600 non-agricultural jobs year over year, and boasts a seasonally adjusted 4.5% unemployment rate, down 0.1% from the month prior, and almost a full percentage point from Nov. 2020. The overall U.S. unemployment rate for November was slightly lower than the state, however, at 4.2%

Yet despite these positive indicators, the DEO also notes the economy isn’t back to where it was in Feb. 2020, before COVID-19 and its effects led to a surge in unemployment amid pandemic restrictions.

Florida has gained back 91.2% of the jobs lost since Feb. 2020. The state gained 485,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.7%. Nationally, the increase in jobs year over year was just 4.1%.