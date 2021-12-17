Michelle Oyola McGovern raises $12K in November, tops Palm Beach County Commission field

Democratic candidate Michelle Oyola McGovern raised just over $12,000 in November, giving her the highest monthly fundraising total in the race for Palm Beach County Commission District 6.

McGovern is competing against Rep. Matt Willhite and former Commission candidate Sylvia L. Sharps for the Democratic nomination. Real estate agent Sara Baxter is running for the seat as a Republican.

McGovern raised $7,150 via her campaign account in November and another $5,000 through her affiliated political committee, Team McGovern. That committee is shared with her husband, John McGovern, who is also running for the Wellington Village Council. That means the committee could be used to fund his campaign as well.

Delaware North, a hospitality company, was the sole donor to the committee in November.

Ruth’s List Florida, an organization that supports Democratic women candidates who support abortion access, contributed $1,000 to Michelle Oyola McGovern’s campaign account in November. The group has endorsed McGovern in the District 6 race.

Jeff Greene, who ran for the Democratic nod in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, also contributed $1,000 to McGovern’s campaign. The Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative added another $1,000.

McGovern spent more than 10 years with former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s office. She worked as his regional director in West Palm Beach before serving as Nelson’s state director.

Baxter, the race’s lone Republican candidate, added the second-most money in November. She took in just under $9,000, buoyed by a $4,000 check from the Republican Party of Florida.

Willhite raised just over $8,100 during the month. He collected $5,500 through his political committee, Floridians for Public Safety. Willhite also raised just over $2,600 through his campaign account.

FPF Fire donated $2,500 to Willhite’s committee in November. The Palm Beach County FIREPAC added another $1,000. Willhite is an experienced firefighter who backed a 2019 law requiring firefighters’ health plans to cover out-of-pocket expenses for cancer treatments.

Sharps, the final Democratic candidate, raised just $400 in November.

Willhite still retains a slight cash on hand advantage over McGovern, though that lead has narrowed over the past few months. Willhite holds more than $216,000 between his two accounts, while McGovern retains just over $213,000. McGovern holds more than $41,000 through her committee, however, which, again, could be used for her husband’s bid as well.

Baxter holds just under $7,600, while Sharps retains more than $7,200.

Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is barred from seeking the District 6 seat again due to term limits. She has already endorsed McGovern as her preferred successor.

The Palm Beach County Commission recently approved a new map to be used in the 2022 election. District 6 saw some slight changes, but the boundaries remain similar to the current setup.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.