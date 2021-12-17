December 17, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis blames Joe Biden for affordable housing crisis
Image via AP

Jason DelgadoDecember 17, 20214min4

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 12.17.21: Defense dollars — debt ceiling — forced labor — Stand Your Ground — infrastructure

America in CrisisHeadlines

Ashley Moody claims Joe Biden is ‘tone deaf’ for appointing defense attorneys to the bench

HeadlinesInfluence

Abandoned African American Cemeteries Task Force finalizes report

DeSantis
Rent is skyrocketing across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed President Joe Biden on Friday for the rising cost of rent in Florida.

The political finger-pointing comes after Florida Democrats sent a letter to DeSantis Thursday, urging him to declare a state of emergency to address a growing lack of affordable housing in Florida.

Rent prices, the letter notes, are on the rise.

“This situation is no longer sustainable as Floridians simply cannot afford Florida,” the letter reads.

DeSantis, however, swatted down calls for an emergency declaration soon after receiving the letter Thursday. The issue, he suggested, lies with Biden.

“We should take that letter, and we should forward it to Joe Biden in the White House, because things are more expensive because of his policies,” DeSantis told reporters in Ocala.

Rent is skyrocketing beyond reach of some Floridians. According to various reports, rent in Central Florida is up 20% since January while rent in South Florida is up nearly 25%.

The Tampa Bay region has seen a nearly 25% increase since July — among the largest increases in the nation, according to the letter. Only 2% of Tampa apartments, the letter adds, cost below $1,000 monthly.

“We are calling on Governor DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in order to crack down on landlords who are taking advantage of the pandemic to engage in price gouging and to ensure we are putting the freedom of our working families to have an affordable place to live first,” Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer wrote in the letter.

Speaking in Ocala, DeSantis pointed to other problems plaguing the Biden administration, including supply chain snarls and heightened fuel prices.

He also lamented the CDC’s eviction moratorium, an order that prohibited landlords from booting COVID-19-impacted tenants amid the pandemic. The moratorium ended July 31.

“We’re happy to forward that letter onto Biden, because make no mistake about it, that is what is driving increased costs across the board,” DeSantis added.

In the letter, Democrats note a state of emergency would allow Attorney General Ashley Moody to enact price gouging protections. Proponents, including Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, want to ban rent increases of 10% in the last twelve months. The accuse the Republican Governor of waging a “culture war” while rent prices increase.

“The simple fact is that more and more Floridians can’t afford Florida and it’s past time we recognize that access to affordable housing is an emergency that must be addressed,” Smith wrote.

Post Views: 128

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher nets nearly $50K in November for re-election bid

4 comments

  • Kathy

    December 17, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    What a jackass. He has told business owners what they can and can’t do. He has put people at risk with his private vaccination parties. He wants an army that only answers to him. No one should be able to tell a homeowner what they can charge for rent, it is happening throughout the Country. There is affordable housing which needs major overhauls. Do those repairs during the summer months, there are hoteliers who, for tax breaks or other incentives could house the tenants during renovations. Build affordable housing, build tiny house communities as so many other states have! That, right there is the biggest problem. Developers build “affordable housing” with only a percentage of the units truly affordable. He throws tantrums whenever things don’t go his way. Get rid of these people in charge of doling out the rent assistance that is still sitting in the coffers. Hire the right people, not cronies, to manage those properties through the State. Do something, he has had plenty of time to address this problem. It was a problem long before the pandemic.

    Reply

  • Alex

    December 17, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Poor DeDumbass.

    He isn’t coherent.

    In other news:

    Florida Man gets longest sentence yet in the 1/6 republican terrorist attack on Democracy.

    Robert Scott Palmer got more than 5 years.

    Reply

    • PeterH

      December 17, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      Florida leads the way with criminal coup leaders. Nothing to be proud about. LOCK HIM UP, TAKE AWAY ALL FUTURE GUN RIGHTS, PUT HIM ON A NO FLY LIST FOR LIFE!

      Reply

  • Figure it out

    December 17, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Rents have been rising for the last 5 years, and people are just now noticing because late raisers are trying to catch up to a market that’s 25% ahead of them and the few carpet baggers taking advantage to make news.

    Florida’s been out of whack with wages and rents forever because of all of the “out of state” money pushing up housing prices and thus rental prices.

    Along with people moving from “Freedomless states” like California and New York driving those prices higher and lack of building for a few decades created a supply and demand shortfall.

    This is finger pointing plain and simple for political fodder. If the Governor wants to blame someone, blame the rain because there’s enough to go around to everyone on why the rents are higher.

    I love it when something complex gets boiled down to one or two simple levers so fingers can be pointed.

    Quit giving lip service to affordable housing and change the regulations so people can build smaller homes on smaller lots or allow them to do it without as much regulation or impact fees.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories