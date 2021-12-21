Dep’t of Agriculture adds two communications staffers, bolstering all-woman team

Two new communications staffers will join the ranks of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, bolstering the ranks of the department’s all-woman communications team.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried named Sabina Convo on Monday as Hispanic Media Director and Kassandra Curiel as Social Media Manager.

The pair will serve alongside Director of Strategic Communications Erin Moffet and Deputy Communications Director Caroline Stonecipher.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sabina and Kassandra to the all-woman communications team here at FDACS,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “Their substantial experience and insight will be a huge asset to our department as we work to fulfill our mission of promoting our $149.5 billion agriculture community, protecting Florida consumers, advocating for energy efficiency and cleaner water, ensuring children are fed at school, and working to improve the lives of Floridians every day.”

Covo replaces Maca Casada, who left the department to join the Democratic National Committee as a Hispanic Media Director.

An award-winning journalist, Covo boasts a diverse media portfolio that includes 14 years as Sunday columnist for El Nuevo Herald and multiple appearances on Spanish networks such as CNN Espanol and NTN 24.

The Florida International University grad also served as political news anchor for Mega TV television network/Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc and as a radio news presenter for syndicated radio network Gen Media.

Curiel, meanwhile, joins FDACS after serving as a business associate in the department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Florida State University. She will oversee the department’s digital, video, and social media content.

A Cuban-American born, Curiel holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Political Science from Florida State University. She previously served as a writer for Her Campus and on the editorial team for a Florida State University literary magazine.

The Office of Communications informs the media and public about the programs and policies of the $1.7 billion state agency.