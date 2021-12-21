December 21, 2021
Trulieve opens eighth Tampa-area dispensary

Kelly Hayes
trulieve
The dispensary is the state's largest medical cannabis provider.

Trulieve Cannabis has opened its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in Tampa.

The new Tampa-Fairgrounds Trulieve location, at 7702 E. Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, opened its doors at 9 a.m. Tuesday during a Grand Opening celebration. The location will offer deals and specials throughout the day, including a 25% discount for all registered patients. Festivities include St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee custom t-shirt printing, music and other partner giveaways.

“Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Tampa and to continue building strong relationships in the community,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement. “Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible.”

All first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, online ordering and in-store pickup.

Trulieve will also be continuing its 12 Days of Cannabis promotion on Tuesday with the launch of the TruChocolate Dark Chocolate Cranberry product and special one-day deals on brand partner Bhang’s dark and milk chocolate edibles.

Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages.

Trulieve is Florida’s first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider and operates in 11 states.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

