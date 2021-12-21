Four monoclonal antibody treatment sites close amid dose shortages

Four monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Florida temporarily closed Tuesday as the state continued to request additional doses from the federal government amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and, consequently, demand for doses.

A health care subsection of multipronged firm CDR Maguire announced the one-day closures. The company has received a significant chunk of federally funded state contracts for COVID-19 testing, vaccination and monoclonal antibody treatments.

The affected sites, which will reopen Wednesday at reduced capacity, include CB Smith Park in Broward County, Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County, Old Bonita Spring Library in Lee County and St. Lucie Fairgrounds in St. Lucie County.

Alternative sites can be found on the Florida Department of Health website. Local options in each county include Lee Memorial Hospital in Lee County, Broward Health North in Broward County, Memorial Regional Hospital near Miami-Dade and Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in St. Lucie.

Staff are now training in new administration and operations to expand supply, “maximize services and resume operations as quickly as possible” at the closed sites, CDR personnel said in a press note sent just before noon.

“Last week, CDR Health shifted to appointments only, with proof of a COVID-19 positive test,” CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said in a statement. “While we await additional allocations from the federal government, we are working with the state of Florida to redistribute treatment supply and quickly reschedule appointments.”

Upon reopening, the closed CDR sites will offer bamlanivimab, another brand of monoclonal antibodies administered by IV, until additional Regeneron doses are available.

The FDA on Dec. 3 expanded its emergency authorization of bamlanivimab, which Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly makes for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 for virtually all patients.

The treatment is not as effective against the virus’ omicron variant, according to an Eli Lilly spokesperson, who said analysis results showed it provides “reduced neutralization activity” against omicron.

The shortage of Regeneron’s version of the monoclonal antibody treatment, REGN-COV2 — which can be administered as a shot rather than by IV, like bamlanivimab and GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab version — comes months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services significantly reduced Florida’s allotment of doses from both Regeneron and Eli Lilly.

“We want you get you the treatment you need, and (President Joe) Biden doesn’t want to give it to you,” Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News in late September. “But I’m going to come hell or high water to do whatever I can to get it for you.”

In November, state lawmakers OK’d a $643.4 million purchase of Glaxo’s version of the monoclonal antibody treatment, which isn’t funneled directly through the federal government. Of the three versions, it appears to perform best against omicron because it was specifically formulated to bind to a part of the virus less likely to mutate.

The first presumptive case of omicron, which is thought to be three to six times as contagious as the delta variant, hit Florida Dec. 7.

Two weeks later, Florida’s seven-day case average reached a three-month high, the Miami Herald reported.

Florida expects to receive more doses from the federal government by the end of the week, Vidal-Duart said.

“The goal is for closures to only last one day and to quickly reschedule all appointments,” she said. “Our No. 1 goal is to reopen the sites as quickly as possible and continue to provide this life-saving treatment.”