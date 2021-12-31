December 30, 2021
Leon County announces January pop-up testing sites amid omicron surge
Another mini-spike in new Florida COVID-19 cases. Image via Reuters.

Tristan WoodDecember 30, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Manatee County COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site
Residents can receive a free PCR test on a first-come, first-served basis during three pop-up days in early January.

To meet increased demands due to the omicron surge, Leon County announced Thursday it will be opening free pop-up COVID-19 testing locations on several days in early January.

Leon County has seen 1,048 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a 482% increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To meet the surge, the county has announced plans to open temporary testing locations on three days in early January.

Residents can receive a free PCR test on a first-come, first-served basis on the following dates and locations over the coming weeks:

Sunday, Jan. 2   

Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Rd.): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 9 a.m. – noon

Sunday, Jan. 9

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Fort Braden Branch Library (16327 Blountstown Hwy.): 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The county may announce additional testing sites if community needs persist, Leon County spokesperson Mathieu Cavell said in an email to Florida Politics.

Aside from the pop-up locations, the county also runs three permanent testing locations at Florida A&M University (2507 S. Wahnish Way), Huntington Oaks Plaza (3840 N. Monroe) and at one of the Florida Department of Health in Leon County’s locations (2965 Municipal Way). However, those testing sites will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

A map listing the publicly and privately owned testing locations is available on Leon County’s website.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

