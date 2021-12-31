Leon County announces January pop-up testing sites amid omicron surge

To meet increased demands due to the omicron surge, Leon County announced Thursday it will be opening free pop-up COVID-19 testing locations on several days in early January.

Leon County has seen 1,048 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a 482% increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To meet the surge, the county has announced plans to open temporary testing locations on three days in early January.

Residents can receive a free PCR test on a first-come, first-served basis on the following dates and locations over the coming weeks:

Sunday, Jan. 2

Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Rd.): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 9 a.m. – noon

Sunday, Jan. 9

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Fort Braden Branch Library (16327 Blountstown Hwy.): 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The county may announce additional testing sites if community needs persist, Leon County spokesperson Mathieu Cavell said in an email to Florida Politics.

Aside from the pop-up locations, the county also runs three permanent testing locations at Florida A&M University (2507 S. Wahnish Way), Huntington Oaks Plaza (3840 N. Monroe) and at one of the Florida Department of Health in Leon County’s locations (2965 Municipal Way). However, those testing sites will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

A map listing the publicly and privately owned testing locations is available on Leon County’s website.