January 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott has a beef with Joe Biden’s attacks on the meat industry

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 3, 20224min1

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott expects AOC to move to Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

Gas prices still high in the new year, but continue slow slide

Rick Scott
Scott says it's not the industry's fault meat costs too much.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott stood up for the meat industry Monday, reacting to President Joe Biden‘s plans to take action on high meat prices.

“I’m thankful that people want to go produce meat,” Scott said on Mornings with Maria on the Fox Business Network.

Biden plans to crack down on what a fact sheet from the White House calls a “lack of competition hurting consumers, producers, and our economy” in the meat industry. Scott rejects this premise.

“I’ve got a grandson who does more than Joe Biden does to solve problems,” Scott quipped. “I mean, Joe Biden takes no responsibility. Joe Biden and the Democrats are causing this.”

“I mean, look, companies want to service their customers. And they’re competing. And they’re competing for price, quality, service. Stop beating up companies. Start reducing taxes, regulation,” Scott said, before going on to discuss his record of tax and regulation cuts as Florida Governor last decade.

Scott went on to say “we need to make it easier for people to get into business so we have more competition.”

“That’s what’s going to drive prices down, not government trying to make somebody feel bad by attacking somebody,” Scott said.

The White House position is that aggressive industry consolidation has been a detriment, and a main driver behind rising food costs.

“Four large meat-packing companies control 85 percent of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54 percent of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70 percent of the market. The meatpackers and processors buy from farmers and sell to retailers like grocery stores, making them a key bottleneck in the food supply chain,” the White House fact sheet asserts.

Biden plans to announce some policy moves Monday, including slotting $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act for processing capacity expansion.

The administration also plans to clarify “Product of USA” claims on meat packaging to ensure product is actually culled and produced stateside, as well as implement “new, stronger rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act — the law designed to combat abuses by the meatpackers and processors.”

Monday’s policy rollout follows up on Biden’s July Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, intended to create a “fairer, more resilient, and more dynamic economy.”

Post Views: 132

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDeputies kill Pine Hills man who shot father, fired at deputies

nextGas prices still high in the new year, but continue slow slide

One comment

  • Alex

    January 3, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Poor bat-boy.

    He’s trying to imitate Trump with the idiotic lie that Biden and the Dems are causing this.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Politics’ 2021 Politician of the Year
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more