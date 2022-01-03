January 3, 2022
Deputies kill Pine Hills man who shot father, fired at deputies
Image by Brett Hondow of Pixabay.

Associated PressJanuary 3, 20221min0

handgun-231699_1280
The individuals mother called 911 to report an argument in the home.

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida killed a man who shot his father then began firing at the deputies after a family dispute Sunday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies arrived at a home in Pine Hills around noon after the suspect’s mother called 911 in response to an argument at their home.

Mina said deputies saw the man shoot his dad in the arm and then pistol whip him. He said the man then began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire and fatally shot the man. No deputies were injured.

The father is expected to survive. Authorities did not immediately identify those involved in the shooting.

Click Orlando reports the man killed was in his 20s.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

