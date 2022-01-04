Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis’ absence could have been handled better

Anyone who would blame Gov. Ron DeSantis for choosing to be with his wife, Casey, during her cancer treatments last month should re-evaluate their life. And if he chose to keep that family matter private, that’s between him and his wife.
Let’s not forget that Casey is the mother of three young children and has a dangerous disease. I’m sure she is receiving the best care anyone could, and we all wish her a full recovery, but those chemo treatments are not the same as taking aspirin to make it all go away.
The long-term effects of chemo include cognitive difficulties, lung and heart problems, and the increased risk of other cancers. She has a long road ahead.
But when you’re the Governor of a large state like Florida, and you go off the grid for a couple of weeks the way DeSantis did, people will talk unless they know the facts. And for too long, they did not.
Political critics implied he was sleeping on the job while the omicron variant announced its presence in Florida with authority. When that happened, the Governor’s staff all but handed his opponents the megaphone to attack.
For instance, on Dec. 30 — while the “Where’s Ron?” mania was turning into a national story — the Governor’s Twitter account posted, “Had some great bagels from Bagelicious Deli & Bakery in Ocala.”
He had those “great bagels” nearly two weeks before that tweet went out. But to casual observers, it looked like he was hanging out at a bagel shop while COVID-19 cases hit the after-burner in Florida.
If an aide with access to his account sent that tweet out on their own, that would be a colossal public relations miscalculation.
A day later, another tweet on the Governor’s account showed him at a high school football game played weeks before.
That just made things stranger until a story on Fox News solved the mystery of the Governor’s whereabouts.
Again, DeSantis was where he should have been — at his wife’s side. And if you want to say that, well, she wasn’t in chemotherapy for two weeks while the Governor stayed mostly out of sight, I’d counter that we don’t know how well she was feeling during that time.
Republicans are having a field day with those on the left who loudly questioned what DeSantis was up to. Democrat Nikki Fried went on MSNBC to complain, “I don’t know where he is. But quite honestly, even if he was here, he wouldn’t be doing anything anyhow, and we know that.”
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said state residents “should be outraged” with DeSantis not being in front of the media during the virus spike.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott rebuked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying DeSantis was absent during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
“AOC is just a complete hypocrite. She does it, the Democrats do it, the left media does it,” Scott said. “They watch Joe Biden go and buy ice cream every day, but then they attack Republicans every moment they can.”
Let’s be clear about one thing, though.
This could have been avoided with a simple news release when people began making a thing out of the Governor’s absence.
It could have said: The Governor will be at his wife’s side for the next several days as she undergoes further treatment for her breast cancer. The family appreciates your support and requests privacy at this time.
Most people would have understood, and those who didn’t would have looked bad. Instead, due to poor communications, this became a much bigger thing than it should have.
It was avoidable.
10 comments
Alex
January 3, 2022 at 7:43 pm
The most interesting part is he has totally and completely failed to address the omicron surge at all.
It’ll be interesting to hear what kind of freakish/dangerous/idiotic nonsense he comes up with this time.
ScienceBLVR
January 3, 2022 at 8:02 pm
Call me a cynic, but does it occur to anyone else that DeSantis’s office intentionally kept quiet about this to engender the exact response and questions about his absence he got while Florida Covid cases soared? Cue the righteous indignation once it’s revealed he’s at his cancer stricken wife’s side and not just out lollygagging somewhere. Seems pretty convenient, contrived and politically motivated to me…it’s almost as if FOX was expecting it to happen.
Alex
January 3, 2022 at 8:19 pm
If he had announced it in advance most people would have understood.
It’s that he didn’t and simply disappeared that’s the problem.
I think he was afraid of the optics of taking “family leave”, which his party opposes for the working people of America, but virtually every other country on the planet has.
Tom
January 3, 2022 at 9:21 pm
Liar Alex.
You got your ass kicked!
Despicable
tom palmer
January 3, 2022 at 8:04 pm
DeSantis’ communications skills do leave something to be desired He can often be his own worst enemy. Good point, Joe. However, his critics need to be more judicious as well.
Tom
January 3, 2022 at 8:22 pm
Joe, appreciate you and Tom.
Respectfully, reading Alex, and day dream disbeliever and no homecoming king prove as to why it wouldn’t matter. They claimed he had Covid, they still would have ridiculed. What we witnessed is the liberal media lefts ability to brow beat, bully and badger who they detest! They fear America’s Gov! Period full stop. They never do this to their own! AOC is garbage, Fraud & mayor Demings are pathetic. I told you months ago, Biden’s incompetent team is to blame. They made him America’s Gov. Now they are upside down negative in 45 states. He should send them a thank u note!
Good for the Gov staying with his wife and kids!
God bless and help them.
It’s just a joke! As Haters are just gonna hate, hate hate. Taylor Swift sings, “u gotta shake it off”.
smith P joanne
January 3, 2022 at 8:22 pm
You are absolutely right. There was a better way but unfortunately DeSantis is only one way. HIS
Ocean Joe
January 3, 2022 at 8:38 pm
What’s important is that he was with family, and we all got a break from his incessant “I’m not running for president” presidential campaign.
Charles
January 3, 2022 at 9:06 pm
It was avoidable for your democratic chums as to fact check or confirmation but of course they couldn’t wait to bash DeSantis Your blaming the victim is priceless, just priceless
Impeach Biden
January 3, 2022 at 9:23 pm
Whoever the Dem candidate for Governor is; “Mary Jane” Fried, “flip flopped” Charlie Crist, or now “RV’ing” Tadeo, stand any chance to defeat DeSantis. Now the liberal media in the state and in the entire country is all in trying to smear our outstanding Governor. The Ft. Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel editorial board has lost its mind in its full on effort against DeSantis. There is no doubt in my mind this rag propaganda paper would endorse Gillum again.