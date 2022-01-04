Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis’ absence could have been handled better

Anyone who would blame Gov. Ron DeSantis for choosing to be with his wife, Casey, during her cancer treatments last month should re-evaluate their life. And if he chose to keep that family matter private, that’s between him and his wife.

Let’s not forget that Casey is the mother of three young children and has a dangerous disease. I’m sure she is receiving the best care anyone could, and we all wish her a full recovery, but those chemo treatments are not the same as taking aspirin to make it all go away.

The long-term effects of chemo include cognitive difficulties, lung and heart problems, and the increased risk of other cancers. She has a long road ahead.

But when you’re the Governor of a large state like Florida, and you go off the grid for a couple of weeks the way DeSantis did, people will talk unless they know the facts. And for too long, they did not.

Political critics implied he was sleeping on the job while the omicron variant announced its presence in Florida with authority. When that happened, the Governor’s staff all but handed his opponents the megaphone to attack.

For instance, on Dec. 30 — while the “Where’s Ron?” mania was turning into a national story — the Governor’s Twitter account posted, “Had some great bagels from Bagelicious Deli & Bakery in Ocala.”

He had those “great bagels” nearly two weeks before that tweet went out. But to casual observers, it looked like he was hanging out at a bagel shop while COVID-19 cases hit the after-burner in Florida.

If an aide with access to his account sent that tweet out on their own, that would be a colossal public relations miscalculation.

A day later, another tweet on the Governor’s account showed him at a high school football game played weeks before.

That just made things stranger until a story on Fox News solved the mystery of the Governor’s whereabouts.

Again, DeSantis was where he should have been — at his wife’s side. And if you want to say that, well, she wasn’t in chemotherapy for two weeks while the Governor stayed mostly out of sight, I’d counter that we don’t know how well she was feeling during that time.

Republicans are having a field day with those on the left who loudly questioned what DeSantis was up to. Democrat Nikki Fried went on MSNBC to complain, “I don’t know where he is. But quite honestly, even if he was here, he wouldn’t be doing anything anyhow, and we know that.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said state residents “should be outraged” with DeSantis not being in front of the media during the virus spike.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott rebuked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying DeSantis was absent during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

“AOC is just a complete hypocrite. She does it, the Democrats do it, the left media does it,” Scott said. “They watch Joe Biden go and buy ice cream every day, but then they attack Republicans every moment they can.”

Let’s be clear about one thing, though.

This could have been avoided with a simple news release when people began making a thing out of the Governor’s absence.

It could have said: The Governor will be at his wife’s side for the next several days as she undergoes further treatment for her breast cancer. The family appreciates your support and requests privacy at this time.

Most people would have understood, and those who didn’t would have looked bad. Instead, due to poor communications, this became a much bigger thing than it should have.

It was avoidable.