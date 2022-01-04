Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.4.22

Please, take a moment for this top-of-Sunburn message from Michelle Schorsch:

While he may be best known as the driving force behind Florida Politics, SUNBURN and INFLUENCE Magazine, we’re most proud to call him a devoted husband, father and best friend.

Today, we celebrate Peter Schorsch on his birthday.

As you know, Peter spends most of his time working tirelessly to innovate the way politics is covered in Florida, while doing his best to promote The Process and those individuals who make it happen.

What you may not know, however, is how much Peter treasures his relationships with each of you — and how seriously he takes the responsibility of delivering the most comprehensive coverage of how things get done in Tallahassee and our cherished Sunshine State.

You may not always love (or even agree with) his hot takes, but rest assured that few people have a finger on the pulse of Florida politics as Peter does.

2021 continued to present challenges to us all — Peter was no exception.

Facing my serious illness, Peter rose to the task, finding another gear I don’t think he even knew he had. He didn’t just sit vigil by my bedside; Peter was a tireless advocate for my recovery, all while managing to keep things together on the homefront for our daughter Ella. And that was no small feat.

Under that incredible pressure, some men may have crumbled; Peter excelled.

Our family is together, healthy and happier than ever, largely because of his guidance and love.

This past year, Peter gave so much of himself for Ella and me; a single day of celebration just doesn’t seem enough.

For all he has done for us, our Florida Politics family and you, our loyal readership, we hope you’ll join us today in raising a glass to celebrate his special day.

Happy birthday, Peter!

___

In case you missed it over the holiday break, FP named Wilton Simpson its Politician of the Year for 2021. Today Florida Politics is unveiling its choice for Local Politician of the Year.

And the winner is … (click here).

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health. pic.twitter.com/FRR0DDZjw9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022

—@SecDef: I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions.

—@MarcoRubio: Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis and people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days

—@BryanLowry3: White House response to Florida’s Surgeon General’s comments about unwinding “testing psychology”: “Testing continues to be a key pillar in detecting the virus and stopping its spread; leaders should be uniting around it, not undermining it.”

—@CDCDirector: We know that about 85-90% of viral #COVID19 transmission occurs in the first 5 days. During that period, we want people to stay home & isolate, then mask for 5 additional days to capture the last 10-15%. Remember, in areas of substantial or high transmission, keep your mask on.

—@FoxReports: Per Office of the Attending Physician on Capitol Hill: “Our test center’s 7-day positivity rate went from less than 1 % to greater than 13 %.” The attending physician encourages offices to maximize teleworking for employees, per @ryanobles and @MZanona

Tweet, tweet:

3-hour wait in Rockledge today for a #Covid_19 test pic.twitter.com/1MLn4R05OF — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) January 3, 2022

—@JayObTV: There are no state-run COVID testing sites in Florida. The lines you’re seeing are from overburdened testing sites run by counties, municipalities, and private organizations.

Tweet, tweet:

DE-ICING: Air Force One … pic.twitter.com/hK0uFNDZCQ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 3, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Happy first Monday of 2022 from the snowy and beautiful West Wing. pic.twitter.com/5CkYYeAh0c — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) January 3, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Today was the first snowfall of the year at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photos by Elizabeth Fraser) pic.twitter.com/sWybhJuDjj — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) January 3, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —



Ken Welch’s inauguration as St. Petersburg Mayor — 2; NFL season ends — 5; 2022 Legislative Session starts — 7; Florida’s 20th Congressional District Election — 7; Special Elections in Senate District 33, House District 88 & 94 — 7; Florida Chamber’s 2022 Legislative Fly-In and Reception — 7; Florida TaxWatch’s 2022 State of the Taxpayer Day — 8; Joel Coen’s ’The Tragedy of Macbeth’ on Apple TV+ — 10; NFL playoffs begin — 11; ‘Ozark’ final season begins — 17; ‘Billions’ begins — 19; Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 21; XXIV Olympic Winter Games begins — 31; Super Bowl LVI — 40; season two of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ begins — 45; ‘The Walking Dead’ final season part two begins — 47; Daytona 500 — 47; Special Election for Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 3 — 49; CPAC begins — 51; St. Pete Grand Prix — 52; ‘The Batman’ premieres — 59; the third season of ‘Atlanta’ begins — 79; season two of ‘Bridgerton’ begins — 80; The Oscars — 82; federal student loan payments will resume — 117; ’Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres — 122; ’Top Gun: Maverick’ premieres — 143; ’Platinum Jubilee’ for Queen Elizabeth II — 149; ’Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 186; San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — 197; ‘The Lord of the Rings’ premieres on Amazon Prime — 241; ’Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 276; ‘Black Panther 2’ premieres — 311; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 314; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 346; ‘Captain Marvel 2’ premieres — 409; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premieres — 444; ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 570; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 654; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 934.

— FIRST IN SUNBURN —

Another former top staffer in the Governor’s office is heading to Ballard Partners.

The latest addition is Courtney Coppola, who most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Her portfolio included the state’s COVID-19 response as well as the Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Department of Children and Families, the Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Military Affairs, the Department of Elder Affairs, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Coppola has a long resume in state government, having previously worked as the Chief of Staff at the Department of Health and as Director of Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

“Courtney’s extensive and exceptional public service in the DeSantis Administration will be invaluable to our firm and its clients,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and President of Ballard Partners. “We are delighted that she is joining our preeminent team of professionals.”

Coppola added, “I am honored to join Ballard Partners and am looking forward to working with the firm’s exceptionally talented team.”

Originally from Destin, Coppola earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University. She also serves on the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Alumni Board and remains involved in recruitment and mentoring for the program.

The Coppola hire comes just two months after Ballard Partners announced the hire of Adrian Lukis, who had served as the Governor’s Chief of Staff immediately before joining the firm.





— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis claims critics of his December schedule aren’t ‘shooting straight’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis spoke about his abbreviated December public schedule, blasting his “enemies” for criticizing him for not speaking up as COVID-19 surged in the state last month. “When you’re in the political arena, sometimes you’re fortunate with the enemies you have. Because these people just aren’t shooting straight,” DeSantis said at a news conference Monday, responding to critics who suggested the Governor was on vacation when he was, in fact, by his wife’s side during breast cancer treatments. DeSantis said the latest attacks were “dumb” and “not effective,” wrapping up seemingly extemporaneous remarks in which he responded to people wondering why he wasn’t doing COVID-19 news conferences as omicron surged last month.

Tweet, tweet:

DESANTIS ON AOC: "If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man." pic.twitter.com/kyMX2pkVHY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2022

“DeSantis is ‘blurring the lines’ using state plane for campaign-style events, watchdog says” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis flies to events all over Florida in the state plane, which cost more than $15 million to buy and $3 million-plus a year to operate. But some of the official appearances his office promotes as news conferences have resembled campaign rallies, filled with Palm Beach International Airport supporters and political chants. And many of those have been paired with DeSantis campaign emails, including some selling merchandise emblazoned with a slogan such as “Don’t Tread on Florida” that appeared prominently at an event that same day. A Florida watchdog criticized the practice as increasingly flouting the spirit of the law that separates official duties from campaigning. “There doesn’t appear to be a border in this case,” said Ben Wilcox, research director of the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Integrity Florida.

“DeSantis: College students forced to learn online deserve tuition refunds” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — College students who are forced to learn remotely as part of a university’s pandemic response policy deserve full tuition refunds, DeSantis said on Monday. The Governor’s remarks come as colleges and universities grapple with the highly contagious but seemingly less potent, omicron variant. In many cases, colleges are providing online-only instruction and yet still charging students full tuition costs. DeSantis vowed to keep school doors open in Florida. A June poll commissioned by College Pulse Survey showed 90% of students feel they should pay less if schools move to online-only. Additionally, less than half of students surveyed believe professors transitioned to online teaching effectively.

“2021: The year state officials took charge of Florida education” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Throughout 2021, DeSantis’ administration asserted itself on several fronts — from threatening sanctions when the Hillsborough School Board rejected renewal applications for four charter schools, to pushing a new Parents’ Bill of Rights law. Perhaps nowhere did the administration flex its muscle more than when it moved against school mask mandates with emergency orders in the summer, financial penalties in the fall, and a full-court legal press all year long. “The word I used for school boards, even before COVID, was ‘ceremonial,’” said Billy Townsend, a former Polk County School Board member who has been one of the harshest critics of the Republican-led state government’s approach to education. “This is a state-run school system. … Nothing made it clearer than COVID.”

ICYMI: “DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DBPR Secretary” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — DeSantis appointed Melanie Griffin as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A Tampa-native and lawyer, Griffin replaces outgoing Secretary Julie Brown. DeSantis appointed Brown to the position in February. She’ll serve next as the new Chair of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. Brown said she and Griffin will work closely over the next several weeks to ensure a “seamless transition” of leadership. Griffin is a lawyer with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick. She is also a senior adviser for business-to-business relationships for Shumaker Advisors Florida and the founder of Spread Your Sunshine.

“Is 2022 the year for workers’ comp changes? Jimmy Patronis’ office says, ‘YES!’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Patronis‘ office will push for several changes to workers’ compensation during the 2022 Legislative Session. Appearing at the Florida Workers’ Compensation Institute annual meeting in Orlando last week, the group’s assistant director, Andrew Sabolic, outlined key components of the reforms his division will advocate, including eliminating a requirement that the Florida Legislature approve certain workers’ compensation reimbursement rates. The presentation also shows the department wants to reduce penalties for businesses that are first-time offenders of the state’s workers’ compensation laws. The division wants to provide those businesses with the ability to lower their penalties by 15% if they watch an online tutorial on workers’ compensation coverage and compliance and correctly answer 80% of the questions.

Happening today — The Biscayne Bay Commission meets, 9 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission South B Regional Law Enforcement Office, 3200 N.E. 151st St., North Miami. Register here.

“State has received 131 grant applications for Medicaid home- and community-based services” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Home- and community-based service providers to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents are rushing to take advantage of a one-time windfall of federal money that is being handed out by the state. Just days after it started allowing people to apply for the hundreds of millions in dollars that’s available, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration by Wednesday already had received 131 applications. All but one of the submitted applications was asking for help to bolster the industry from continued job losses and to grow the workforce that provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Lawmakers asked to wake up and look at anesthesia laws during upcoming Session” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Health care provider groups want lawmakers to examine how anesthesia and other pain-numbing services are delivered to hospitalized Florida patients. Three different types of health care providers are authorized to administer anesthesia in Florida: anesthesiologist assistants, certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists. They all have different roles and educational and training backgrounds, but they all have their eyes on bills filed in the Florida House and Senate for consideration in the Legislative Session that begins Jan. 11, 2022. SB 1336 by Sen. Dennis Baxley modernizes laws regarding the regulation of anesthesiologist assistants. Created in statute with the support of the Florida Medical Organization 19 years ago, AAs are considered physician extenders and must work under the direct supervision of anesthesiologists.

“Hospitals could gain new tools to ID unidentified patients” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill filed in the Florida House this week would allow law enforcement agencies to help hospitals identify unidentified patients and empower social workers to make decisions about patients’ continued care. HB 1021, which Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin of Miami-Dade County filed Monday, would add language to Florida Statute clearing the way for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local police agencies to use available biometric tools to identify “otherwise unidentifiable” patients. Such tools include fingerprints, palm prints and facial images. Hospitals in Florida now run into legal roadblocks when trying to determine who some of their patients are. In Miami-Dade County alone, there are more than 300 cases of unidentified bodies awaiting identification, some murdered, some who died of natural causes.

“Proposal would extend Florida National Guard tuition coverage to out-of-state online schools” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Dan Daley filed HB 999, which would revise eligibility for the state’s Education Dollars for Duty (EDD) program, a major benefit and recruitment tool that covers tuition and fees for eligible troops. The program currently only pays for National Guard members to enroll in in-person and online degree programs provided by colleges, universities, and technical schools within the state. Daley’s bill would change that by extending coverage to non-Florida online degree programs, up to the highest tuition rate for Florida online schooling.

“Lawmaker calls for creation of task force on futuristic air travel” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rep. Jason Fischer wants transportation leaders to start thinking about the future. In the upcoming 2022 Legislative Session, the Mandarin Republican is pitching a bill that aims to ready the state for an emerging means of transportation: electric air travel. The bill (HB 1005) would create Florida’s first Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Task Force, a collective of local and state leaders tasked with exploring the possibility of air travel using vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. eVTOL aircraft, which uses electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically, would capitalize on underutilized flight paths in Florida. Fischer listed the many upsides of AAM, including reducing roadway congestion and promoting job growth, economic development, and connectivity.

“Victor Torres, Kristen Arrington bills target HOA fines, liens” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Homeowners’ associations across Florida could see their powers curtailed or restricted as it relates to imposing fines and liens against homeowners, under legislation introduced by Sen. Torres and Rep. Arrington. Arrington and Torres are responding to complaints that certain homeowners’ associations, particularly those where developers retain control of HOA boards, can abuse fines and liens and cause overly burdensome hardships for homeowners who often find they have little recourse. The dynamic has been a high-profile, chronic source of hostility and litigation in the burgeoning Osceola County community of Poinciana. Arrington says there is a statewide problem, and that she has been hearing from frustrated homeowners across the state.

Happening today — The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the general revenue fund, 8:45 a.m., Room 117 of the Knott Building.

Happening today — The Washington County legislative delegation meets: Sen. George Gainer and Rep. Brad Drake, 9 a.m. Central time, Washington County Commission chamber, 1331 South Blvd., Chipley.

Happening today — The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss highway-safety revenues, 9 a.m., Room 117 of the Knott Building.

Happening today — The Jackson County legislative delegation meets: Gainer and Drake, 11:15 a.m. Central time, Jackson County School Board chamber, 2903 Jefferson St., Marianna.

Happening today — The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to examine Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) which calculates money from the federal government in the Medicaid program, 1 p.m., Room 117 of the Knott Building.

Happening today — The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the unemployment compensation trust fund, 2 p.m., Room 117 of the Knott Building.

Happening today — The Bay County legislative delegation meets: Gainer, Drake and Rep. Jay Trumbull, 4 p.m. Central time, Bay County Government Center, 840 West 11th St., Panama City.

Happening today — Rep. Rick Roth will be the featured speaker at a “Save Our Schools America” event, 6:45 p.m., Village Walk Town Center, 2500 Village Walk Circle, Wellington.

— MORE TALLY —

“Blaise Ingoglia seeks funding to up veteran services, medical research” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rep. Ingolgia is filing a slew of appropriations requests, including a proposal to expand mental health services for veterans in Florida. The Spring Hill lawmaker asks the Legislature to allocate $175,000 to K9 Partners for Patriots. Based in Brooksville, the nonprofit rescues shelter dogs and pairs them as service-animal candidates with veterans. The nonprofit will use the funds to expand mental health support groups for veterans and their families. A Senate District 10 candidate, Ingolgia also seeks to provide $3 million to Alzheimer’s and Dementia research at the University of Florida. According to the request, the money would help offset expenses that exceed current federal grants.

—“Tampa Bay lawmakers are pushing these bills. What do they do?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

“‘I think there’s still hope’: Florida Farm Bureau President talks citrus production woes, 2022 Session” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Jeb Smith, the new President of the Florida Farm Bureau, remains hopeful Florida’s citrus industry can rebound after disappointing projections to start the 2021-22 season. Smith spoke to Florida Politics about the citrus industry’s struggles and several other topics ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. Smith, whose family has decades of experience in farming, resigned from the St. Johns County Commission in early November after being elected by delegates to lead the Florida Farm Bureau. Smith had served as a St. Johns County Commissioner for seven years. “I ran for it because I was asked to run. I was asked by some of our state directors to do so. If not, I don’t know if I would have considered it,” Smith said.

Gas station owners aim to stamp out utility ‘monopoly’ on EV chargers — Gas station owners are looking to prevent utility companies from gaining the upper hand as electric vehicle charging stations become more prevalent throughout the state, Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO Florida reports. At issue is a plan approved by the Public Service Commission that would allow utility companies to install EV charging stations and recoup the cost from ratepayers regardless of whether they use them. Gas station owners say the plan gives utility companies an unfair advantage in the emerging market. Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry has filed a bill (SB 920) to undo the plan by prohibiting utilities from recouping EV charger costs from ratepayers.

New owners for News Service of Florida — Information services platform GovExec announced Monday that it has acquired News Service of Florida and will add it to its City & State platform, which also operates in New York and Pennsylvania. GovExec said it plans to expand the NSF subscription to include member-only events across the state, comprehensive legislative directories, and election resources such as polling data and a database of candidates running for state and federal office. “Our goal is to deliver the highest-quality journalism and analysis to the leaders of Florida,” said Tom Allon, General Manager of the City & State portfolio. “As we’ve done in New York and Pennsylvania, we plan to become an indispensable part of the day for Florida’s political community.”

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“COVID-19 was the 3rd leading cause of death in 2021” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — For the second year in a row, COVID-19 emerged in 2021 as the third leading cause of death in Florida, resulting in more fatalities than any other causes except heart diseases and cancers. The latest provisional cause-of-death data compiled and presented by the Florida Department of Health for deaths recorded through Wednesday, Dec. 29, show far more Floridians likely died in 2021 of the coronavirus than of lung diseases, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, kidney disease, poisonings, overdoses, falls, motor vehicle crashes, homicides, or suicides. COVID-19 added tens of thousands of additional deaths to Florida’s mortality in 2021, just as it did in 2020. The exact number of 2021 COVID-19 deaths is not yet settled.

“State breaks another case record, and hospitalizations go up” via Michelle Marchante and Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Florida on Monday reported 85,707 cases and 61 new deaths to the CDC. This is the largest multiday increase of newly reported cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. The previous multiday record was set during the height of the delta wave last summer when 56,036 cases were reported on Aug. 16. The large increase comes from the CDC backlogging cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past had their totals changed. In August, Florida began reporting cases by the “case date” rather than the date the case was logged in to the system, resulting in several cases backfilling over time.

“DeSantis blames feds for treatment, testing shortages as omicron spreads” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis said he’s waiting on the federal government to send COVID-19 treatments to reestablish sites for residents to combat the virus. He also blamed the federal government for a shortage of COVID-19 tests that have led to long lines at testing centers and runs on at-home testing kits as the omicron variant of the virus courses through the state. “We will turn on additional sites as soon as the federal government gives us the supply,” DeSantis told reporters at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, adding that between 30,000 and 40,000 doses of monoclonal antibody treatments have been pledged. DeSantis didn’t say when he expects the doses to arrive but said he’ll set up treatment sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, as well as a site in Central Florida.

“DeSantis calls for more monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 after sites facing shortages” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis is urging the federal government to send between 30,000 and 40,000 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida. The call from Florida’s top elected official comes as COVID-19 cases climb to record heights. It also comes amid renewed tension between state and federal officials over the monoclonal treatments given to vulnerable patients after exposure to COVID-19. “We have the ability, and we will immediately turn on additional sites as soon as the federal government gives us the supply,” DeSantis said at a news conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

—“With federal restock planned, DeSantis announces additional monoclonal antibody sites” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Charlie Crist urges C.D.C. to release Florida’s breakthrough COVID-19 data” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Crist is urging the CDC to release Florida’s data on the vaccination status of those infected with COVID-19, including those who have been hospitalized and died from the virus. Crist requested the data in a letter sent to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, citing a recent report that found the Florida Department of Health has been refusing requests from news organizations seeking data on “breakthrough” cases. The requested data would break down the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who have been infected, hospitalized, or died of COVID-19. The FDOH has refused to release the data out of privacy concerns, although public health and legal experts have called the concerns “misplaced.” The CDC has also refused to release that data, deferring to the state to share it publicly.

Assignment editors — Sen. Shevrin Jones will join U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, for a virtual news conference to discuss the need for immediate state leadership on various fronts related to the latest COVID-19 surge, 10 a.m., Zoom link here. RSVP at [email protected]

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Tampa Bay schools plan no major changes to COVID-19 rules as classes resume” via Jeffrey S. Solochek and Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — Despite a rise in positive cases associated with the COVID-19 omicron variant, Tampa Bay area students and school employees will not encounter any major changes in virus-control requirements when they return to classes Tuesday. Unlike districts in other parts of the state, the Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas school districts have left their first semester rules substantially intact. They intend to “encourage” the wearing of masks, though none has planned to require face coverings for adults on campus, as have districts in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and a handful of others. The Legislature outlawed mandatory masking of students when it met in a November Special Session.

—“Hillsborough Co. School District advising students to wear masks, no mandates” via Jeff Patterson of WFLA

“St. Pete Mayor-elect Ken Welch tests positive for COVID-19, inauguration ceremony canceled” via Robert Pandolfino of WFLA — St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Welch has tested positive for COVID-19, and his inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 6 has been canceled. Welch will be sworn in virtually on Thursday from home and plans to conduct a short speech virtually. Welch will make history when he is sworn in as the first Black Mayor of St. Petersburg. Welch will work from home until he is cleared from isolation, and following CDC guidelines is expected to begin working from City Hall on Jan. 10. He will be the city’s 54th Mayor.

“‘Extremely busy and backed up’: COVID-19 testing sites in Tallahassee inundated after the holidays” via Jeff Burlew and Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat — The combination of the omicron surge with holiday gatherings and back-to-school time has led to long lines and traffic jams at COVID-19 testing sites across Tallahassee. Cars backed up for blocks in both directions on Wahnish Way outside Florida A&M University’s testing site Monday as dozens of people waiting to get tested stretched out of the parking lot. By 10 a.m., more than 1,300 tests had been administered, said Tanya Tatum, director of student health services. The FAMU site has seen a roughly tenfold increase in the number of people getting tested each day since the holiday season began. Before Thanksgiving, the site was testing about 350 people a day. Over the last week, that number spiked to as many as 3,300 people.

“Jacksonville eyes spending more for COVID-19 testing at high-demand Neptune Beach site” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — The demand for COVID-19 drive-up testing at a heavily used Neptune Beach site is exhausting the city’s initial round of funding and might need emergency financial support next week to keep operating. The city of Jacksonville used federal relief money to sponsor the site in the old Kmart shopping center in partnership with Telescope Health, which had to limit its daily testing to stretch funding through the holidays. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes did not have a dollar figure for continuing the operation, but he said the administration might bring a request to City Council at its meeting next Tuesday.

“Orange County Public Schools implement mask mandate for adults” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Based on the rising COVID-19 numbers and advice from medical experts, Orange County Public Schools is going back to a mask mandate for all adults in school buildings or on school buses starting Tuesday, the first full day back from the winter holiday. Superintendent Barbara Jenkins informed employees late Monday afternoon of the new policy. The mask mandate does not apply to students because the newly-approved House Bill 1, passed in November and signed by DeSantis, forbids public schools from requiring students to wear masks. Jenkins’ new policy mandating masks applies to adult faculty, staff, volunteers, and visitors to public schools in Orange County.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations increase ‘rapidly’ in Polk County amid fourth wave” via Staci DaSilva of WFLA — In Polk County, the transmission level is “high,” the hospitalizations are increasing “rapidly,” and thousands of people are testing positive every week. At the center of it all is the omicron variant of COVID-19. The state reported 7,524 new COVID-19 infections in Polk County in the week ending Dec. 30. The percent positivity rate is 26.1%. “Omicron is just so prevalent right now and so contagious, so many people are being affected by it,” said Dr. Hal Escowitz, chief medical informatics officer and chief quality officer at Lakeland Regional Health. 144 patients had COVID-19 at Lakeland Regional Health on Monday.

“Man arrested after refusing to wear mask at Melbourne Orlando International Airport” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — A Palm Shores man who refused to wear a mask and caused a commotion inside the Melbourne Orlando International Airport terminal was arrested on New Year’s Day. Daniel Chase faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $750 bond, and he said he has an upcoming Feb. 1 court appearance. “What is happening to our country? You can’t even go — in Florida — to just do normal everyday business, being a law-abiding citizen, because I wasn’t wearing a mask?” Chase said in a phone interview. About 6 p.m. Saturday, a Melbourne Airport Police Department officer saw Chase standing at a rental car counter without a face mask, an arrest affidavit said.

— 2022 —

“DeSantis re-election effort enters 2022 with more than $69M in the bank” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ re-election campaign continues to rake in political contributions each month, rivaling what his opponents collected all year. The Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee so far reported nearly $2.3 million in collections in December. And as politicians make an end-of-year push for dollars, that number will likely grow higher once total figures reveal checks that came in the final days of 2021. Through Dec. 29, the committee on its website showed a total of $2,276,526 in December contributions. Subtract $251,814 in campaign expenditures and that means the committee netted $1,773,775. As for the big picture, that means the committee holds nearly $69.3 million in cash of hand. That’s a number expected to grow by the time full December figures get reported to the Florida Division of Elections in early January.

SPOTTED — On POLITICO Magazine’s list of 2024 candidates who “won” 2021: Gov. DeSantis. Dubbed the “(Anthony) Fauci Fighter,” the mag said the Governor “has figured out how to be a political brawler without looking like a pale imitation of Donald Trump.”

Happening today — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will appear at a meeting of the Longboat Key Democratic Club. Former Rep. Margaret Good is slated to attend, 11:30 a.m., Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

“Florida Democrats, stung in 2020, are slipping even further behind GOP in 2022 vote” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — Many prominent Florida Democrats sought a reckoning after their losses in 2020. They wanted a change within the party structure and a rejuvenated party to take on Republicans in 2022. There were changes at the Florida Democratic Party, as Manny Diaz was elected chair in January after Terrie Rizzo resigned, but their prospects for 2022 have only worsened by some measures. Diaz took over a party coming off a string of losses in 2020, including the presidential race. But it also had severe financial troubles, so much so that the party let health insurance for staffers lapse.

—“From Omicron to Governor’s race: Five things to watch in Florida politics in 2022” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“Darren Soto paving the way for Bitcoin donations to campaigns” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The once-fringe notion that political candidates would receive campaign donations via Bitcoin or other virtual cryptocurrencies is entering the mainstream. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, as much a centrist Democrat as might be found in Florida, but one whose interest in blockchain technologies runs deep, is welcoming crypto donations to his 2022 election campaign. He joins a list that started with extreme candidates mainly from the right-wing, such as U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and congressional candidate Laura Loomer. The legality of cryptocurrency contributions to federal political campaigns is generally accepted. But it is not fully resolved by the Federal Election Commission, particularly regarding the details.

Happening Monday:

Happening Monday:

“Former HD 120 candidate Daniel Horton-Diaz to again seek seat in 2022” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Former House District 120 candidate Horton-Diaz says he’ll run as a Democratic candidate in this year’s contest for the same House seat. Horton-Diaz’s paperwork to officially declare his candidacy is set to arrive in Tallahassee Tuesday. The House redistricting plans would adjust HD 120’s boundaries, but the district would still cover all of the Keys and parts of southern Miami-Dade County. “I am proud to join this race to serve the incredible people of the Florida Keys and South Miami-Dade,” Horton-Diaz said in a statement announcing his candidacy. Horton-Diaz previously worked as district chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. He ran in the Senate District 39 contest in 2020. He lost the Democratic Primary to Rep. Javier Fernández, 59%-41%. But Horton-Diaz defeated Fernández in Monroe County, 55%-45%.

Assignment editors — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host a news conference to share political updates and announce a key endorsement ahead of the 2022 elections, 11:15 a.m., Torch of Friendship Monument, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

“Outcome of redistricting looms over Florida’s 2022 election landscape” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Heading into 2022, Florida will again be a hotbed for political activity. But this time with a once-a-decade flair. Not only will Florida land in the national spotlight as DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio try to fend off Democratic challenges and the Republican-led state Legislature redraws the state’s political lines in a process that could have huge ramifications for Congress as the GOP attempts to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But other political activity on the marquee will include statewide races for the Florida Cabinet, ballot measures that could remake Florida’s multibillion-dollar gaming industry, and an annual Legislative Session that DeSantis is poised to use to push hard-line policy issues, many of which are expected to mobilize conservative voters.

“Rules to use high-speed audit equipment for Florida vote recounts drafted” via Jeffrey Schweers of USA Today Network — State elections officials are proposing new rules for election audits and recounts based on a law approved in 2020. County election supervisors pushed for years to allow independent auditing machines to perform recounts. The law took effect Jan. 1, 2021, but can’t be implemented without the rules — a process that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the applications of former felons seeking restoration of their voting rights whose eligibility needed to be investigated. “The rules currently envision refeeding all ballots through the ballot tabulation system,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, also the incoming president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections statewide association.

Happening today — The Florida Division of Elections will workshop proposed rules dealing with election recounts and voting system audits: Recounts workshop, 3 p.m.; audits workshop, 4 p.m.; R.A. Gray Building, 500 South Bronough St., Tallahassee. Call-in at 1-888-585-9008. Meeting code: 201297077.





— CORONA NATION —

“Joe Biden administration defends its authority on vaccine policies to Supreme Court” via Robert Barnes of The Washington Post — The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Thursday that federal law gives it the authority to impose a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers, and the court should not stand in the way of a program that will save thousands of lives. “The nation is facing an unprecedented pandemic that is sickening and killing thousands of workers around the country, and any further delay in the implementation of the [requirement] will result in unnecessary illness, hospitalizations, and deaths because of workplace exposure” to the coronavirus, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote in a filing.

“Southeast U.S. poised for a firestorm of omicron cases, with few safeguards in place” via Fenit Nirappil of The Washington Post — The United States is heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic with the extremely contagious omicron variant poised to ignite a firestorm of infection across the Southeast after exploding through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Lower vaccination rates and fewer mask and vaccine mandates have created a much different environment for the omicron variant to spread in the South, leaving experts unsure whether outbreaks will end up deadlier than in the North. Since Christmas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi have been among the states experiencing the sharpest increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations. And the situation may only get worse as initial outbreaks in metropolitan areas spread to more poorly vaccinated rural regions.

“FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges” via The Associated Press — The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the FDA allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose. But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The CDC must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week. The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Omicron upends return to U.S. schools and workplaces” via Jennifer Peltz, Gretchen Ehlke and Terry Tang of The Associated Press — Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to coexist with the virus. Caught between pleas from teachers fearful of infection and parents who want their children in class, school districts in cities such as New York, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, and beyond found themselves in a difficult position midway through the academic year because of the super-contagious omicron variant. New York City, home of the nation’s largest school system, reopened classrooms to roughly 1 million students with a stockpile of take-home COVID-19 test kits and plans to double the number of random tests done in schools.

“COVID-19 pandemic is still keeping women in Florida from the workforce” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — Kimberly Cox was about 18 when she started working in the service industry. And she loved it. So much so, more than 20 years and two kids later, she didn’t want to leave. “I love feeding people. Feeding people since I got that server job years and years ago, it’s my passion,” Cox said. Then it happened: COVID-19. And Cox, like millions of women in Florida and around the country, were forced to leave work. Many, for similar reasons to Cox. Her household includes three generations of family members. There are her elderly parents, her and her husband, and a son and daughter. Before the pandemic hit, Cox’s mother was in the hospital on a ventilator for a different illness, and her son had asthma. She loved her job. But the risk and uncertainty became too much.

— MORE CORONA —

“Nurses are furious about the CDC’s new isolation rules” via Molly Osberg of The New Republic — The decision to reduce isolation times for everyone has divided infectious disease experts and dominated the news. But for health care workers, the new guidance has felt like the reflection of a harsh attitude toward a workforce already exhausted and overextended. It didn’t help that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdrew its emergency protections for health care employers, a program that issued fines to hospitals for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols like logging infections or providing adequate protective equipment. In a moment when it can feel like the government has resigned itself to preventable death, health care workers are being asked to go along with an endless state of uncertainty and brutal working hours that have become the norm over the past two years.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden pushed to speak out more as U.S. democracy concerns grow” via Colleen Long and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear, “what about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America’s allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And he’s not discussed the very real concerns about a growing collection of insurrection sympathizers installed in local election posts and changes by Republicans to election laws in several states. Now, as the anniversary of that deadly day nears, the Democratic President is being urged to reorder priorities and use the powers of his office to push voting rights legislation that its adherents say could be the only effective way to counter the rapidly emerging threats to the democratic process.

“Ted Cruz says Republicans will likely impeach Biden over border policy if they win House majority” via Mediaite — Sen. Cruz is forecasting a Republican House takeover and a Biden impeachment in 2023. “I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the House at 90/10, and it may even be higher than that.” Cruz was not as optimistic about Republicans taking the Senate. “I put our odds at 50/50,” he added. “I think it’s going to be a really good year, but it’s a bad map.” The Texas Senator believes that if the GOP does indeed gain the majority in the House, impeachment would soon be on the table. “If we take the house, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” he added.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Chuck Schumer says Senate will vote by Jan. 17 on changing rules if GOP continues to block voting-rights legislation” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Schumer told colleagues that the chamber would vote no later than the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on changing Senate rules if Republicans continue to block voting-rights legislation. The announcement of the planned action by Jan. 17 represented Schumer’s strongest endorsement yet of trying to muscle through legislation that has been stymied because of Senate rules requiring a 60-vote threshold. “We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us,” Schumer said in a letter. For the strategy to succeed, however, Schumer will need buy-in from two fellow Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have voiced skepticism or opposition to changing Senate procedures in a way that would be needed to push voting-rights priorities across the finish line.

“Rick Scott expects AOC to move to Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott continued his criticism of U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting it was only a matter of time before the New York Congresswoman relocated to the Sunshine State. In a national television interview, Scott addressed Ocasio-Cortez and her trolling of the “inexplicably missing” Gov. DeSantis. “She’s doing exactly what New Yorkers do, Chicagoans do, Californians do,” Scott said. “First, they come down here on vacation to Florida. They say, ‘This is nice,’ then they go buy their condo, and they say, ‘Well, we’re just going to come down here a little bit.’ Then they eventually move here because the job opportunities are better, the weather is better, the taxes are lower. I have a lot of freedom.”

“‘It’s only gotten worse’: The long shadow of the night that broke the House” via Sarah Ferris of POLITICO — Several retiring Democrats said the insurrection, and the months of personal vitriol in the House that followed, propelled their decision not to seek reelection next November. It started before the attack on the Capitol; some cross-aisle relationships began souring far earlier in Trump’s term. But interviews with many House Democrats, from senior members to rank and file, point to Jan. 6 as the night that truly broke the House, perhaps for a generation. And the biggest affront wasn’t the violence itself by the former President’s supporters, but the votes by more than 140 of their GOP colleagues against certifyingBiden as President, hours after rioters threatened them with that same goal. Those votes severely damaged trust among lawmakers.

“New lawyers ask delay in February repeat trial for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown” via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union — Lawyers for former U.S. Rep. Brown are asking a federal judge to delay a February repeat trial on fraud charges that originally led to her imprisonment. U.S. Magistrate James Klindt appointed attorneys Richard Komando and Sandra K. Young to represent the 12-term Jacksonville congresswoman on Nov. 29, and a motion filed Monday said that the pair “received voluminous discovery on Dec. 22.” Discovery refers to evidence the opposing side of a court case has assembled for a trial. The lawyers asked to delay the trial by at least 90 days, telling the judge that “counsel needs more time to review the discovery, review prior trial transcripts, to conduct (an) investigation, negotiate a disposition, if possible, and prepare for trial.”

— CRISIS —

“Prosecutors break down charges, convictions for 725 arrested so far in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol” via Keith L. Alexander of The Washington Post — Federal prosecutors in the District have charged more than 725 individuals with various crimes in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. attorney’s office said. As the country nears the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District, the largest office of federal prosecutors in the nation, released a breakdown of the arrests and convictions associated with the attack. Of those arrested, 225 people were charged with assault or resisting arrest. More than 75 of those were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers. The office said 140 police officers, including Capitol officers and members of the D.C. police department, were victimized during the attack.

“Committee investigating Jan. 6 attack plans to begin a more public phase of its work in the new year” via Jacqueline Alemany and Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to begin holding public hearings in the new year to tell the story of the insurrection from start to finish while crafting an ample interim report on its findings by summer, as it shifts into a more public phase of its work. The panel will continue to collect information and seek testimony from willing witnesses and those who have been reluctant, a group that now includes Republican members of Congress. It is examining whether to recommend that the Justice Department pursue charges against anyone, including former President Trump, and whether legislative proposals are needed to help prevent valid election results from being overturned in the future.

“Federal law enforcement seeks to fill the holes revealed by Jan. 6 attack” via Sadie Gurman and Alexa Corse of The Wall Street Journal — Law-enforcement and intelligence agencies are grappling with online chatter promoting violence, along with threats against lawmakers, inspired in part by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, officials say. An intelligence assessment said “threat actors will try to exploit the upcoming anniversary” to promote or commit violence. The document warns that conspiracy theories about election fraud that contributed to the riot “continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to commit violence.” Widely criticized for failing to act on warnings about potential violence ahead of the riot, authorities at all levels of government have since sought to apply lessons learned during the attack, focusing on better intelligence-sharing and a more proactive law-enforcement strategy.

“Modified release for Naples man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection called ‘denial’ of civil rights” via Michael Braun of the Naples Daily News — Changes to the conditions for release for an East Naples man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are being called a “gross denial of civil rights” by the person responsible for his custody. Christopher John Worrell was taken into federal custody after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Collier County home on March 12. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, is accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Authorities released him from jail, citing medical conditions and the need for specialized treatment. His release came with conditions such as home detention and approval in advance for doctor appointments.

“Seeking jail time, prosecutor details First Coast man’s role in U.S. Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union — A federal prosecutor wants a Northeast Florida man to spend five months in jail for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, calling his actions unusually serious. “Indeed, it is among the most aggravated misdemeanor cases to reach sentencing in these Capitol breach prosecutions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dreher wrote in a sentencing memo filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington. Jeffrey Register is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 on a single misdemeanor — parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building — that he pleaded guilty to in October.

“Republicans who watch Fox News are more likely to believe false theories about Jan. 6” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Speaking specifically about the election fraud question, if the Republican Party is saying that this happened, members of the party would be expected to look for confirmation of the idea. And many have clearly found it in the coverage provided by Fox News. Over the weekend, new polling data, conducted in partnership with the University of Maryland, looks at how Americans view the violence that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. What we found was a deep partisan split on the causes of the riot, on culpability and on fraud, the justification used by many of the rioters. Fox News-consuming Republicans were 15 points more likely to say that the legal punishments faced by accused rioters have been too harsh.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump is making the midterms a referendum on himself” via David Catanese of The Atlantic — Trump will own the midterms just as much as Biden will. He’s made picks in nearly 40 congressional races to date. The former President’s ultimate record in these races will serve as the first barometer of his continued strength as he eyes a comeback bid for the White House in 2024. Make no mistake: Trump is making these picks himself. “I haven’t seen a time where Trump is more in control than now,” a Republican familiar with the ex-President’s staff told me on the condition of anonymity to protect private conversations within Trump’s circle. “Susie [Wiles] ain’t making endorsement decisions. [Bill] Stepien ain’t making endorsement decisions. It’s a lot more him making these endorsement decisions than ever before.”

“Since Jan. 6, the pro-Trump internet has descended into infighting over money and followers” via Drew Harwell of The Washington Post — The far-right firebrands and conspiracy theorists of the pro-Trump internet have a new enemy: each other. QAnon devotees are livid at their former hero Michael Flynn for accurately calling their jumbled credo “total nonsense.” Trump superfans have voiced a sense of betrayal because the former President, booed for getting a coronavirus immunization booster, has become a “vaccine salesman.” And attorney Lin Wood seems mad at pretty much everyone, including former allies on the scattered “elite strike-force team” investigating nonexistent mass voter fraud. After months of failing to disprove the reality of Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss, some of the internet’s most popular right-wing provocateurs are grappling with the pressures of restless audiences, saturated markets, ongoing investigations and millions of dollars in legal bills.





— LOCAL NOTES —



“After skyrocketing in 2021, Orlando rents expected to increase more slowly in new year” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Rents in metro Orlando reached unheard-of heights in 2021, but the new year is likely to bring a slower rate of increases, an expert says. “The pace of growth in rent is likely to decelerate, but it will continue to grow,” said Lisa McNatt, director of market analytics for real estate analysts at CoStar Group. According to CoStar, the average rent in the metro area is $1,650. That’s a nearly 25% increase over the previous year, a pace more than twice the national average increase of 11.5%. With people from all over the country making the move to Central Florida, McNatt says renters should expect another 6-8% in increases in 2022. “As long as that multifamily demand exists, rates are going to continue to accelerate,” she said.

“Proposed Kennedy Space Center launch site raises concern with environmentalists” via The Associated Press — Environmentalists are raising some concerns about a proposed launch and landing site in Florida for Space X. The proposed 175-acre site would be at the north end of Kennedy Space Center, wedged between the historic pads built for moon rockets and Canaveral National Seashore. Land next to the proposed site, including the habitat of Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, is “one of the most important birding sites in eastern North America,” Charles Lee, Audubon Florida’s director of advocacy, said. The development of the site and future launches could also cause prolonged closures for roads leading to the beach. Final approval for development of the site will hinge on the details of SpaceX’s proposal and the company’s ability to meet environmental and permitting obligations.

“With interest high, Tampa Bay school board candidates launch races early” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida education politics have become a heated battleground since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The disputes resonated with growing numbers of parents and other residents suddenly paying more attention to local school boards than at any time in recent memory. That focus soon turned to efforts to fill boards with members who share voters’ values. Much of the attention has centered on the conservative Republican agenda, with the GOP launching an initiative to get party faithful into local nonpartisan races. The field is shaping up to reflect a fight over philosophy and control. Opposition to districts’ pandemic practices energized some candidates.

“WFSU CFO David O’Keefe enters crowded race for Kristin Dozier’s seat” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — WFSU Public Media Chief Financial Officer O’Keefe announced Monday he will enter the race for Dozier’s soon to be vacant Leon County Commission seat. O’Keefe is the fifth person to throw his hat in the ring to fill Dozier’s District 5 seat after she announced her retirement from the Commission last year. O’Keefe also announced he will resign from his role with WFSU in February to avoid any conflict of interest between working in management at a news organization and running for office. A Jacksonville native, O’Keefe moved to Tallahassee to go to Florida State University 18 years ago. He said he decided to run because he believes local government isn’t working and that residents are more concerned about local politics than ever after the public corruption trials and sentencings that concluded last year.

“Citrus County officials eager, anxious as Suncoast Parkway opening approaches” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The biggest 2021 story in Citrus County won’t actually take place until 2022. That’s when the 13-mile stretch of the Suncoast Parkway opens between U.S. 98 in northern Hernando County and State Road 44 in Lecanto. Citrus County officials have eyed the parkway project ever since what’s known as Suncoast 1 opened in 2001, connecting Tampa Bay through Pasco and Hernando counties practically to Citrus’s doorstep. And now, with the opening of Suncoast 2 likely just weeks away, Citrus County is wondering just what is coming up that road and when. Florida Department of Transportation traffic projections show a modest bump to Citrus County’s road network of 6,200 vehicles a day at S.R. 44 when it opens and 7,900 a day by 2030. By contrast, the intersection of U.S. 19 and S.R. 44 in the heart of Crystal River sees 24,000 vehicles a day.

“Despite COVID-19, Hurricane Sally and staffing, Pensacola-area hotels had record-breaking 2021” via Emma Kennedy of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County’s tourism has rebounded strongly from a 2020 full of COVID-19-related closures, Hurricane Sally damage, and staffing shortages, reporting a 23% increase in bed tax collections over 2019 with a head start on what could be an even more record-breaking 2022. All short-term lodging locations like hotels, motels, and Airbnbs collect a 5% tax on stays for the Tourism Development Tax, a fund that goes back into organizations like Visit Pensacola and Pensacola Sports, as well as local agencies that request funding for their tourism-related events and ventures. In 2019, the TDT collection from October through September was $12.3 million, which dropped to $9.7 million in 2020. The 2021 collection was $17.6 million.

“Tiger attack: FWC investigating Dec. 29 incident at Naples Zoo” via Michael Braun of the Naples Daily News — The state’s wildlife commission is investigating the Naples Zoo incident that left a rare Malayan tiger dead and a contract worker at the facility with severe injuries. A Collier County sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call to the zoo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, after a contract worker, River Steven Rosenquist, tried to pet or feed the tiger, Eko. After the zoo had closed for the day, Rosenquist scaled a 4.5-foot fence that is designed to keep the public at a distance from the animal, according to sheriff’s reports. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission representative said the agency had received information regarding the incident.

— TOP OPINION —

“No coronation for Trump in ‘24” via Spencer Roach for Florida Politics — To set the record straight, I am not a “Never Trumper. “But I’m also not an “Only Trumper.” I supported Trump and voted for him twice. I was honored to speak onstage with Ivanka Trump in Fort Myers to support President Trump’s re-election. And I continue to believe that a wide and diverse swath of Americans (myself included) support the America First agenda formulated by Trump. I believe that DeSantis and the deep bench of potential contenders for the Republican nomination represent the future of the Republican Party. And I am certain that should Trump decide to run, it will be a contested primary — not a coronation.

— OPINIONS —

“Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea” via Randall D. Eliason of The Washington Post — A criminal investigation of Trump for possible crimes related to the Capitol riot is indeed warranted. But a criminal referral from Congress would actually undermine the goals of both the Justice Department and the House Jan. 6 committee. It’s a bad idea. A criminal referral has no real legal effect; Congress simply informs the Justice Department about potential criminal conduct. In many cases, a referral results when the alleged crime is directly related to congressional proceedings. Attorney General Merrick Garland is working to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for keeping politics out of criminal prosecutions. If Congress injects itself into the criminal process, it could make Garland’s job more difficult.

“The truth in 2022 is our strongest weapon against the lies that fed the insurrection” via Colbert I. King of The Washington Post — It doesn’t require the wisdom of a prophet to foresee continued attempts by Trump and his Republican acolytes to subvert the House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection from successfully investigating that infamous day of violence and its causes. Trump doesn’t want the story told about what he did and failed to do as his mob of supporters assembled and forced their way into the Capitol, leaving in their wake a trashed and desecrated building and battered bodies of Capitol Hill police. Trump wants to ward off disclosures about actions of his henchmen holed up in the Willard hotel and their schemes on behalf of his unconstitutional power grab, including efforts to block certification of the Electoral College vote. There must be a public accounting, in all its ugly details. Our modern-day Pearl Harbor deserves the spotlight of truth.

“Appearances matter and Floridians are watching” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis, who’s spent $3 million this year zipping around the state in a $15.5 million plane that’s supposed to be used only for public business, must think Floridians don’t know what campaigning looks like. But if he’s confused, here are some tips: If there are snappy slogans on the podium instead of a simple, dignified state seal, that looks like campaigning. If there’s an audience of fans yelling, cheering and waving signs with veiled references to profane catchphrases instead of concerned experts and charts with critical public information, that also looks a lot like campaigning. If DeSantis is spitting out slogans instead of addressing his duties as this state’s elected leader, it looks like campaigning.

“Dear Leaders: May we suggest some ways you can shape up during 2022?” via Diane Roberts of Florida Phoenix — It’s time to turn the calendar to 2022 and make that alleged fresh start we’re always promising ourselves. So as a public service to our busy, busy, busy political figures, I present here Roberts’ Recommendations for New Year’s Resolutions. DeSantis: Hey, Governor! You could start by resolving to be less of an irascible jerk. While you’re at it, how about you pledge to actually read up on critical race theory? Sounds like you didn’t pay attention in law school. CFO, Fire Marshall, and Blue Ribbon Twit Patronis might vow to cease making a fool of himself with his “Get Woke, Go Broke” campaign. Attorney General Ashley Moody might commit to pretending (at least) to care about the truth by not fighting DNA testing for Death Row inmates. Scott? Stop lying, you absurd creature. Anthony Sabatini, R-House Basement, could start the new year with some etiquette lessons.

“Florida needs more veterinarians” via J. Scott Angle and Dana Zimmel for the Tampa Bay Times — Working animals account for billions of dollars in sales, spending, and jobs in Florida when they’re healthy. They need doctors just like you and I do. There aren’t enough of them. There’s a national shortage of veterinarians, especially those who treat large animals. It’s not hard to see why. They make less on average than small animal veterinarians. It all adds up to an economic threat to a state with a herd of 1.7 million beef cattle and dairy cows, more horses than Kentucky and an alarming decline in manatees. With all this at stake, it’s frustrating that the state’s only veterinary college has to turn away more than 1,500 applicants a year. The problem is limited capacity. We’ve asked the Legislature to help us make room for more students. We need space, instructors and everything else that goes into educating Florida’s future veterinarians.

— ALOE —

SPOTTED at the St. Petersburg wedding of Bethany Swonson and Lee McAlister (Swonson is the Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Education): Alex Kelly, Taryn Fenske, Max Flugarth, Jessica Fowler, Cynthia Henderson, Jared Ochs, Evan and Melissa Power, Jared Rosenstein and Shirley Sharon, Chris and Gina Spencer, Alex Workman.

“At last: SeaWorld’s newest mega coaster gets opening date” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — After long pandemic delays, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster will open Feb. 18, the company announced. Ice Breaker was originally expected to open in the spring of 2020 but like so many things in life during these COVID-19 times, that was upended. For months, SeaWorld-goers walked past the dormant coaster, wondering when you might hear passengers’ screams coming from the ride. It seemed like long ago, almost two years exactly, when the park held a construction tour for the media to show off the ride’s progress. The orange and blue steel coaster built by Premier Rides travels up to 52 mph and has a height requirement of at least 48 inches, which makes it a more family-friendly thrill ride.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to my birthday twins Razi Amador-Fink, Sandy Mortham, Mary Caroline Mica, Erin Moffet and Sydney Ridley of The Southern Group.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.