January 3, 2022
Rick Scott expects AOC to move to Florida
Rick Scott. Image via Youtube.

A.G. Gancarski
January 3, 2022

Scott 2
'Maybe she’s doing a fact-finding mission to see what freedom is like.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued his snark about a New York Congresswoman Monday, suggesting it was only a matter of time before she moved to the Sunshine State.

Yet again in a national television interview, Scott addressed U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her trolling of the “inexplicably missing” Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose public schedule last month was reduced in part because he was accompanying First Lady Casey DeSantis to cancer treatments.

“She’s doing exactly what New Yorkers do, Chicagoans do, Californians do,” Scott said on the Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

“First they come down here on vacation to Florida. They say, ‘this is nice,’ then they go buy their condo and they say ‘well, we’re just going to come down here a little bit.’ Then they eventually move here because the job opportunities are better, the weather is better, the taxes are lower. I have a lot of freedom,” Scott said.

“So she’s just started the process. She’ll move down here eventually,” Scott predicted, though he didn’t offer a timetable for her expected relocation.

AOC has been a recurrent target for Scott, including in the wake of recent reporting of her DeSantis diss.

In a cable news hit late last week, the Senator made similar points about the Congresswoman from New York.

“AOC wants to shut down New York and then she wants to come down here. Maybe she’s doing a fact-finding mission to see what freedom is like,” Scott joked on the Ingraham Angle on the Fox News Channel.

Scott has attempted to engage Ocasio-Cortez in conflict for years, relishing the contrast between his positions and her more left-wing stances. He had previously criticized her call to “defund the police.” Scott also attacked the Green New Deal in 2019.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Concern Citizen

    January 3, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Sadly, we have an idiot for a Senator.
    Aside from his snarky remarks, what has Rick done for Floridians?.

    Reply

  • Alex

    January 3, 2022 at 9:32 am

    pRick has the hots for her, and his frustration is eating him alive.

    Seems to be common among the christofascists.

    Reply

