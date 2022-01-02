‘Complete hypocrite’: Rick Scott slams AOC over Ron DeSantis diss

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott started the New Year with a nationally televised interview, chiding a New York Congresswoman for vacationing in Florida and complaining about Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ schedule during the latest COVID-19 spike.

Scott appeared Saturday on Fox and Friends Weekend, where the topic was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying DeSantis was absent during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. The Governor, as reported by Fox News, was by the First Lady’s side during cancer treatments.

“AOC is just a complete hypocrite. She does it, the Democrats do it, the left media does it. They watch Joe Biden go and buy ice cream every day, but then they attack Republicans every moment they can,” Scott complained.

“AOC wants to shut down New York and then she wants to come down here,” Scott continued. “Maybe she’s doing a fact finding mission to see what freedom is like.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was photographed sans mask at a Florida restaurant, chided DeSantis’ absence on Twitter.

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like two weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here.”

Though Scott serves in the Senate and Ocasio-Cortez is in the House, the Senator found reasons to feud with the New York Congresswoman in the media before this latest issue emerged.

He had previously criticized her call to “defund the police.”

“The media keeps telling us that when the Left says ‘defund the police’ they don’t actually mean defund the police. But the Left keeps telling us they do, in fact, mean defund the police. This is the most ridiculous & irresponsible policy idea that’s been suggested in my lifetime,” Scott tweeted about calls to cut the New York City budget.

Scott also attacked the so-called Green New Deal in 2019.

“What’s next? Will we have to register sharp knives? Maybe @AOC will make us register every time we buy meat as part of her #GreenNewDeal,” he asked before the Congresswoman slammed him.

On that, Ocasio-Cortez responded in kind: “That a sitting US Senator can say something lacking so much critical thinking + honesty is embarrassing to the institution. If you were a female candidate, maybe you’d be called ‘unlikeable,’ ‘crazy,’ or ‘uninformed.’ But since you’re not, this inadequacy is accepted as normal.”