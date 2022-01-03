CDR Health offers free COVID-19 testing to insured at Tallahassee clinic

CDR Health is now offering free COVID-19 tests for people with health insurance at its Tallahassee Clinic.

The company opened the first private COVID-19 testing facility in Tallahassee in January 2021, but charged $35 to $135 for tests, according to WCTV. Now, patients with insurance will be able to get testing for free.

Uninsured patients will still have to pay for tests. A list of the types of tests and costs are available on the company’s website.

The clinic has also expanded services it offers by adding telehealth appointments and flu testing and vaccinations. Those services are also free to those with insurance.

“Tallahassee quickly became our home away from home at the start of the pandemic when we began offering COVID-19 testing services locally and across the state,” said CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart. “At a time when it can be difficult to distinguish symptoms of COVID-19 from the flu, the common cold, and seasonal allergies, I am proud to expand our services in this community and provide end-to-end healthcare services for our patients via in-person care and telehealth.”

CDR offering free testing comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Tallahassee. Leon County has seen 1,048 new cases in the past week, a 482% jump from the previous week. The Leon County government has also worked to boost the availability of its testing by announcing pop-up testing locations.

CDR Health’s Tallahassee Clinic is located at 1981 NE Capital Circle. While walk-ins are accepted, the company recommends making an appointment. Services can be scheduled online or by calling 850-738-7977.