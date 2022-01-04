January 3, 2022
Ron DeSantis takes anti-AOC case to Fox News prime-time
Ron DeSantis. Image via Fox News Channel

A.G. Gancarski

Ron Desantis - Fox News
The Governor rehashed lines from his morning news conference for a national audience.

Critics closed out last year asking “Where’s Ron DeSantis?” But Monday night found him in a familiar setting: the Fox News Channel.

DeSantis went on the offense earlier Monday against his “enemies” who caviled about a light public schedule during the last two weeks of December, as COVID-19 cases spiked and tests proved elusive. Included on that enemies list: Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez last week said DeSantis was “inexplicably missing,” just before Fox News reported DeSantis was accompanying First Lady Casey DeSantis to cancer treatments.

DeSantis discussed this during a morning news conference in South Florida, but it was Fox News prime time where the Governor truly sharpened his arguments, teased by Sean Hannity in a tweet promising DeSantis’ reaction to Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez claiming “sexual frustrations” motivated her critics.

While DeSantis did not offer a reaction to that claim of “sexual frustrations,” he did reiterate many of his points about Ocasio-Cortez from the morning event, contending that criticisms of his absence are misplaced.

“It is a private matter,” DeSantis said, “but if people are going to lie, we’re going to fight back.”

“And I can tell you when you have people like that Congresswoman, who ripped Florida because we’re open, who say you need lockdown policies, and then the first chance they get they come running down to my state? If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who’s done that over the last couple years, I’d be awfully wealthy right now,” the Governor added, recycling a line from the morning event.

DeSantis offered somewhat gentler critiques of attacks he called “dumb” and “not effective” at a news conference highlighting COVID-19 response earlier on Monday.

“When you’re in the political arena, sometimes you’re fortunate with the enemies you have. Because these people just aren’t shooting straight,” DeSantis said of those who, like Ocasio-Cortez, asked where he was as case counts surged in the state.

Post Views: 159

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Alex

    January 3, 2022 at 10:15 pm

    He disappears for 9 straight days with no explanation, and now he’s trying to bank creds with his idiot followers by attacking AOC for pointing out the facts.

    High comedy!

  • Frankie M.

    January 3, 2022 at 10:15 pm

    Glad to see Ronnie’s ok. I got worried when I hadn’t heard him troll anybody in a few weeks. #thoughts&prayers

