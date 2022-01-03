January 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 1.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsJanuary 3, 20229min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Former HD 120 candidate Daniel Horton-Diaz to again seek seat in 2022

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County Public Schools implement mask mandate for adults

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch tests positive for COVID-19, in-person inauguration ceremony canceled

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS (2)
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

All of us at Florida Politics would like to wish our publisher, Peter Schorsch, a wonderful birthday tomorrow. Without his hard work, and your support, none of this would be possible. Thank you and happy birthday, sir!

___

New year, new you? Sure. But the scams are the same as ever.

Attorney General Ashley Moody cautioned Floridians undertaking New Year’s resolutions to be aware of scammers who may target people with big goals.

Many resolutions are shared far and wide, opening the door for fraudsters to identify potential marks easily. Moody said Floridians with rote goals, such as losing weight or taking on a new hobby, should be on especially high alert.

“The beginning of a new year is a popular time to set goals, but do your research before signing up for memberships or purchasing products to help you succeed. Scammers may try to exploit the situation to sell unproven products or just flat-out steal your personal or financial information,” she said.

Moody recommends those shopping for a gym membership scroll through the Better Business Bureau’s guide to joining a gym. If pills or supplements are part of the equation, the AARP has plenty of solid information about weight-loss scams.

The Attorney General also warned Floridians that following through on a resolution is no excuse for lax online safety. She recommends Floridians double-check the legitimacy of apps purporting to help people with their resolutions or storefronts that sell the accouterments for their new hobby.

Finally, people hoping to become more diligent savers should keep their eyes peeled for common banking scams. If anything seems off, the Attorney General’s Office recommends calling it in via 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or submitting a report on MyFloridaLegal.com.

Evening Reads

Since Jan. 6, the pro-Donald Trump Internet has descended into infighting over money and followers” via Drew Harwell of The Washington Post

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed by New York Attorney General” via Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press

Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story” via Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press

When three shots are not enough” via Amanda Morris of The New York Times

Marco Rubio: Hospitalizations not a sign of COVID-19 surge” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Ron DeSantis: College students forced to learn online deserve tuition refunds” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Gov. DeSantis blames feds for treatment, testing shortages as omicron spreads” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel

With federal restock planned, Gov. DeSantis announces additional monoclonal antibody sites” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Charlie Crist urges CDC to release Florida’s breakthrough COVID-19 data” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

House lawmaker files bill to ban citizen’s arrests in Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

Tampa Bay lawmakers are pushing these bills. What do they do?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

Resolutions are not the vibe for 2022” via Faith Hill of The Atlantic

Quote of the Day

“Our universities are going to be open. They’re going to have in-person instruction. And I think any university that doesn’t do that should have to refund 100% of the tuition to the parents.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, supporting tuition refunds at universities that move to online instruction amid the omicron surge.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 148

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer HD 120 candidate Daniel Horton-Diaz to again seek seat in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories