Last Call for 1.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

New year, new you? Sure. But the scams are the same as ever.

Attorney General Ashley Moody cautioned Floridians undertaking New Year’s resolutions to be aware of scammers who may target people with big goals.

Many resolutions are shared far and wide, opening the door for fraudsters to identify potential marks easily. Moody said Floridians with rote goals, such as losing weight or taking on a new hobby, should be on especially high alert.

“The beginning of a new year is a popular time to set goals, but do your research before signing up for memberships or purchasing products to help you succeed. Scammers may try to exploit the situation to sell unproven products or just flat-out steal your personal or financial information,” she said.

Moody recommends those shopping for a gym membership scroll through the Better Business Bureau’s guide to joining a gym. If pills or supplements are part of the equation, the AARP has plenty of solid information about weight-loss scams.

The Attorney General also warned Floridians that following through on a resolution is no excuse for lax online safety. She recommends Floridians double-check the legitimacy of apps purporting to help people with their resolutions or storefronts that sell the accouterments for their new hobby.

Finally, people hoping to become more diligent savers should keep their eyes peeled for common banking scams. If anything seems off, the Attorney General’s Office recommends calling it in via 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or submitting a report on MyFloridaLegal.com.

Quote of the Day

“Our universities are going to be open. They’re going to have in-person instruction. And I think any university that doesn’t do that should have to refund 100% of the tuition to the parents.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, supporting tuition refunds at universities that move to online instruction amid the omicron surge.

