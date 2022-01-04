January 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Surgeon General: Omicron will wake people to feds’ pandemic failures
Image via Colin Hackley.

Renzo DowneyJanuary 4, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 1.4.22: No rush — omicron fears — traders — party time — COVID-19 data

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Markel’ grandparent visitation efforts see renewed hope through House, Senate bills

HeadlinesInfluence

Cigarette sculptures highlight Joe Gruters’ push to snuff out beach smoking

FLAPOL092121CH012
As a political newcomer, the doctor says he is entertained by the spin on federal pandemic policies.

If there’s one blessing from the omicron variant, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says it’s that people will hopefully realize the federal government’s shortcomings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ladapo, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, has been a vocal critic of strict public health measures intended to fight the pandemic, including masking and vaccination requirements. He has also stressed the use of COVID-19 treatments.

On Monday, the pair announced the federal government had reversed its decision to cut its supply of monoclonal antibody therapies to states when early signs showed the treatments were less effective against the omicron variant. Speaking at a news conference in Jacksonville — delayed because of protesters and at least one arrest — Ladapo on Tuesday was thankful for the reversal, but called it part of a pattern of “complete failure” at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Hopefully more people are waking up to that, and that might be a blessing of omicron,” Ladapo said.

The pattern, he continued, reflects what he claimed is an absence of clinical leadership at the agency.

With a little more than three months into his time as Surgeon General, Ladapo said he is “entertained” by the narratives of pro-vaccination and pro-masking politics.

“As someone who spent their time — has spent his career in science and medicine and is a practicing clinician, I’m new to politics, and I am just extremely entertained by the spin that we’re seeing here,” Ladapo said.

With the rise of the omicron variant and an increased number of breakthrough cases, the Surgeon General sees the goalposts shifting. Initially, people got the vaccine to stop the spread of the virus. Now, he continued, vaccinated are thankful their COVID-19 symptoms are mild when they do get infected.

“I’m happy for everyone who feels like that, but that’s not a justification for forcing other people to accept the vaccine,” Ladapo said.

While the omicron variant is more contagious than previous virus strains, it is less virulent, he said.

Cases are up more than 200% over the last seven days. Hospitalizations are up 242%.

On Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39,797 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, increasing the total number of infections to 4.3 million. In the seven days leading up to that day, the state added 362,618 new cases. In that time, 21 people died in Florida due to COVID-19.

Also on Monday, DeSantis and Ladapo unveiled their intent to prioritize COVID-19 testing for individuals at a greater risk for severe infections. Testing generally healthy individuals could even lead to worse clinical outcomes for others, Ladapo asserted, particularly at a time when testing demand is high.

Post Views: 24

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCOVID-19 case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories