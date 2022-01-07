Personnel note: Tara Price joins Shutts & Bowen

Shutts & Bowen’s Appellate Practice Group has added Tara Price as a partner, the firm announced Thursday.

Price focuses her practice on administrative, commercial, constitutional and appellate litigation. She represents both public and private clients in complex disputes before Florida’s Division of Administrative Hearings, the district courts of appeal, the Florida Supreme Court and the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, assisting her clients as they navigate regulatory and political challenges.

In addition to experience in appellate advocacy and procedure, Price is well versed in advising and litigating high-profile matters in federal district court on behalf of government clients, including the Florida Senate and Florida Secretary of State.

She earned her law degree from Florida State University and her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida.

“Shutts & Bowen’s Appellate Practice Group has seen tremendous growth over the last two years and the addition of Tara’s substantial experience in appellate advocacy will further bolster the capabilities we offer to our clients,” said Jason Gonzalez, Managing Partner of Shutts’ Tallahassee office and Chair of the firm’s Appellate Practice Group.

Price added, “I am thrilled to join the accomplished team of attorneys at Shutts and look forward to expanding my practice with one of Florida’s oldest statewide law firms.”

Shutts’ Appellate Practice Group is skilled in all aspects of appellate advocacy and procedure. They provide appellate support during trial and pretrial activities, assisting in the development of legal theories and proper record establishment, as well as preserving and identifying errors.

The addition of Price comes a few months after the firm welcomed George Meros Jr. to the Appellate Practice Group, also as a partner. Earlier in 2021, the practice added Julissa Rodriguez, the former Greenberg Traurig Miami Appellate Chair.