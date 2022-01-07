January 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Leon County Schools reaches 237 COVID-19 cases since return
At-home COVID-19 tests are the latest too in the Biden administration's pandemic strategy.

Tristan WoodJanuary 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Proposed legislation would compel Governor to move faster on legislative vacancies

HeadlinesTech

Virtual reality charter school shows off technology at digital launch event

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried bashes bill that would remove DEP head from Cabinet vetting

schumer_home_testingpresserpkg111914400396png
District Superintendent Rocky Hanna expects cases to continue in coming days, but is hopeful they will decrease in coming weeks.

A reported 237 Leon County Schools students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring classes began this week.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 194 students and 43 staff members have tested positive since Tuesday’s teacher planning day. Two hundred sixty-six students total are currently quarantined away from school, .87% of all students in the district.

The district’s high schools have seen the largest individual case numbers. Lincoln, Rickards, Lawton Chiles and Leon high schools have 87 of the district’s student cases. Moore and Gilchrest elementary schools each have 17 positive students.

Due to the spike, Leon County Schools employees, including teachers, are required to wear a mask indoors if they cannot socially distance themselves from others. Additionally, students and employees who test positive must quarantine for 10 days. 

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna told a group of parents, teachers, and officials at a School Board Advisory Council meeting Thursday that he and other district officials saw the spike coming.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna speaks during District Advisory Council Meeting about COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to Hanna, no student who has tested positive has needed to go to the hospital as of Thursday. However, he added that a large number of students in all grade levels had not attended classes during the first two days of the semester. He speculated that 

“Hopefully, some of those fears will begin to subside, and we can get kids back,” he said.

Hanna added that the district’s hands are tied to reinstating a student mask requirement because of legislation banning mask requirements passed during December’s emergency legislative session. Hanna has been critical of the mask mandate ban legislation and backed the district’s previous lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask ban executive order.

He said that while he expects cases to continue in the coming days, he is hopeful that their frequency will decrease in the coming weeks.

The school district’s spike comes with a similar spike in the Leon County community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,107 new COVID-19 cases over the past week. Two weeks ago, that number sat in the 200’s.

Post Views: 36

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProposed legislation would compel Governor to move faster on legislative vacancies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories